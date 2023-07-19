BGCM hosts first Kindness BBQ and beach cleanup event at Zuma Beach

Over 80 members attend event that’s part of club’s Kindness in Free 2023 initiative

On Tuesday, July 11, the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu (BGCM) held a Kindness BBQ and dedicated beach cleanup event for over 80 club members as part of its Kindness is Free 2023 initiative.

The Kindness is Free 2023 program aims to empower youth and provide the tools to better understand kindness through mindfulness and other activities, including the club’s Kindness Pledge, that can help drastically improve social and emotional behavior and create safer communities.

The campaign educates youth about the importance of building meaningful relationships and being kind to one another. The event began at the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu and ended at Zuma Beach, where the beach cleanup started. Around 20 bags of trash was picked from the student volunteers. Teens then participated in an upcycling arts and crafts activity using materials found from the cleanup. The club invited various Boys & Girls Clubs across the county — so that all kids can have a summer barbecue experience with Kindness pop-up activities and games, despite any financial boundaries. The Boys & Girls Clubs included West San Gabriel Valley, Long Beach, Oxnard, and Santa Monica.

BGCM hopes to foster an environment where kindness and acceptance are deeply valued and actively promoted. The Kindness BBQ and beach cleanup is an opportunity to showcase the power of kindness and bring youth together to create positive change within the community. This event, held as part of the Kindness is Free 2023 program, hopes to empower the next generation to be kind by teaching youth community service and fostering a sense of belonging through social connectedness.

“As part of our Kindness is Free 2023 initiative aimed to teach youth about the importance of kindness, this event helped showcase the power of being kind to one another and our planet, all while making a positive change within the Malibu community,” said Tyler Hawkins, the Chief Kindness Officer at the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu. “Through events like these, Boys & Girls Club of Malibu hopes to foster an environment where kindness is deeply valued and actively promoted.”

More than 80 members of the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu attended a Kindness BBQ and beach cleanup event on July 11. Contributed Photo

Members and organizers of the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu take part in a beach cleanup event July 11 following the club’s Kindness BBQ. Contributed Photo

