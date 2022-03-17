Best Shot: Alberto Silva

Alberto Silva, who tends native plant restoration areas for the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA), working near Liberty Canyon in Agoura Hills.

He saw a native California kingsnake heading toward a busy road. Fearing this black and cream native snake would get hit by a car, Alberto quickly rushed into action using a large branch to safely lift and move the long snake back to a planted area. Kingsnakes are mostly harmless and docile, and not venomous. They face increasing threats from fragmented habitats and roads. Photo credit Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA)

