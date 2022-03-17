HomeCommunity
Community

Best Shot: Alberto Silva

The Malibu Times
By The Malibu Times
0
12
Alberto Silva saw a native California kingsnake heading toward a busy road. Fearing this black and cream native snake would get hit by a car, Alberto quickly rushed into action using a large branch to safely lift and move the long snake back to a planted area. Photo courtesy.

Alberto Silva, who tends native plant restoration areas for the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA), working near Liberty Canyon in Agoura Hills.
He saw a native California kingsnake heading toward a busy road. Fearing this black and cream native snake would get hit by a car, Alberto quickly rushed into action using a large branch to safely lift and move the long snake back to a planted area. Kingsnakes are mostly harmless and docile, and not venomous. They face increasing threats from fragmented habitats and roads. Photo credit Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA)

Previous articleObituary: Shirley Johnson
Next articleCommission member’s removal hot topic at council meeting
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times

Related Articles

- Advertisement - spot_img

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this: