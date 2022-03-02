Baseball season opens March 5

Opening Day Ceremony will be held at Malibu Bluffs Park

Malibu Little League will hold an opening ceremony for the 2022 season on Saturday, March. 5, at the Majors Field at Malibu Bluffs Park at 12:30 p.m.

Player registration includes residents of Malibu and surrounding communities. Regardless of the registration status, everyone is welcome at the opening ceremony. League provides athletic programs for over 200 children enrolled in Teeball, AA, AAA, and softball teams.

Malibu Little League was founded in 1957, and it is one of the oldest Little League organizations in Southern California. The league has seen consistent growth and improvement under the guidance of the president of the MLL, Nick Shurgot.

“In 2021, we more than doubled our enrollment in Malibu Little League from 100 kids to 210 kids,” Shurgot said in the press release. “In 2022, enrollment has already surpassed 200 kids.”

The MLL recently added a new program in tee-ball for ages 4 to 6-years-old. Juniors 13 to 14-years-old have made huge strides, and 5 to 10-years-old for the softball girls.

This year MLL made improvements getting a brand new batting cage, new soft-toss bays, and a new snack shack.

“We are very pleased that over 200 children will play baseball this season,” Shurgot said. “Physical activity is important for the healthy development of the youth. We hope to see everyone on March 5; come along with your friends and family.”

Registration is available at malibulittleleague.org.

Majors Field

8:30 to 10:15 a.m. Majors Team 1 vs. Majors Team 2

10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Majors Team 2 vs. Majors Team 3

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Opening Day Ceremony

1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Skills Challenge

2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Softball Minors Game

Pony Field

8:30 to 10:15 a.m. AAA Team 1 vs. AAA Team 2

10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. AAA Team 3 vs. AAA Team 4

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Closed

1:30 – 2:15 p.m. Skills Challenge

2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Juniors Game

