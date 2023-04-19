Application to serve on the City’s Environmental Review Board has been extended

The deadline to apply for the City of Malibu’s Environmental Review Board (ERB) has been extended to April 28.

“It’s a great opportunity to serve the community and help protect Malibu’s environment and quality of life,” the website says. “It is open to professionals with expertise in archaeology, structural or landscape architecture, coastal geology, marine biology, conservation biology, biogeography, botany, forestry, wildfire behavior, ecology, recreation, or closely related fields. Knowledge of the City of Malibu and the Santa Monica Mountains is highly desirable.”

The ERB advises the City on environmental impacts of projects. The ERB also reviews development applications in or adjacent to Environmentally Sensitive Habitat Areas or when a project could impact archaeological resources, sensitive species or habitats, parkland, geology, landform and watersheds or shoreline resources. Application forms are available at City Hall, on the website or contact the City Clerk at 310-456-2489, ext. 228 to have one sent to you. See qualifications and application instructions.

