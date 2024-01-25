Alternate lanes closed near Big Rock and PCH due to crash; expect delays 

LASD reports 1 westbound lane of PCH is closed at Big Rock and 2 eastbound lanes of PCH are closed at Topanga Canyon in Malibu due to a police pursuit and crash at about 3:45 PM. Expect delays from both sides of PCH.

1 west lane of PCH closed at Big Rock, 2 east lanes of PCH closed at Topanga in Malibu – due to police pursuit & crash at 3:45 PM. Avoid the area. https://t.co/l7kdAgVRIQ — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) January 26, 2024

