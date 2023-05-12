Alleged Malibu Creek shooter on trial

The murder trial is underway in downtown Los Angeles in the case of Anthony Rauda, the man accused of shooting scientist Tristan Beaudette in Malibu Creek State Park five years ago. Beaudette was asleep in a tent while camping with his two young daughters when the crime occurred.

During opening statements, jurors heard graphic descriptions describing how Beaudette’s brother-in-law, who had a nearby tent, discovered the young father’s body covered in blood and the two little girls screaming for help. The murder touched off a manhunt leading to Rauda, now 46. He was not in court after waiving his right. Rauda was convicted last year after being accused of attacking sheriff’s deputies while in custody. Along with Beaudette’s murder, Rauda faces 10 counts of attempted murder tied to other shootings in the park and five counts of burglary.

