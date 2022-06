All eastbound lanes of PCH closed north of Nicholas Canyon Beach closed due to a traffic collision that occurred around 4:08 p.m.

All eastbound lanes of PCH closed north of Nicholas Cyn Beach – traffic collision https://t.co/YVzdNq00xb — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) June 26, 2022

All lanes have reopened as of 5:45 p.m.

UPDATE – All lanes of PCH are now open after collision North of Nicholas Cyn https://t.co/2KSWJwZVQd — MalibuPublicSafety (@MalibuEOC) June 27, 2022

