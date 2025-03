Little Stuffy Girl, Luna A5672799. Grabbin Stuffies and Stealin Hearts since January 4th, 2025

This sweet girl has been overlooked long enough. She’s ready to take her stuffies home with you!

Although she’d love to be your only, she could do well with another calmer dog.

Meet this wonderful husky mix and all her adoptable friends!

Care Center Hours:

Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm

Closed* on Sunday and holidays

29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov

