Agoura Animal Shelter Pet of the Week: Thursday, March 20

Say hi to Norman A5671541! Despite lots of initial interest, this one-year-old shepherd is still waiting to find his people.

If Norman looks a little skinny, it’s because he’s just gotten over a case of pneumonia. HHA funded his care at the private vet, where he stayed for a few weeks while he recovered. Norman is in the clear now – he’s goofy, smart, and a lover of toys, treats, and people.

Care Center Hours:

Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm

Closed* on Sunday and holidays

29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov

Norman A5671541

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...