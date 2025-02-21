Agoura Animal Shelter Pet of the Week: Thursday, Feb. 20

Loki A5666541 is a 9-year-old pittie who came to Agoura back in November. As with all senior pups, Loki went to the private vet for his senior check, where he received treatment for his ear infections, a dental exam, and had some lumps removed.

Loki is currently crushing life in his amazing foster home but is still looking for his forever – let us know if you think he could be the one for you.

Email us to meet Loki! agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov

Care Center Hours:

Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm

Closed* on Sunday and holidays

29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov

