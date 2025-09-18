Agoura Animal Shelter Pet of the Week, Meet Poblano: Thursday, September 18

Meet Poblano, A5709519!

This handsome Domestic Shorthair, with an interesting black and white coat, has been in county care since June, enjoying the free-roaming room, Habikat. At 2 years old, this male cat weighs in at 11 lbs and is ready to go home. Poblano is best suited as the only cat in the household, as he seems to prefer the company of humans over other cats. If you’re looking for an active and energetic companion, Poblano is eagerly waiting to find a forever home.

Cat adoptions are $15 from September 15-October 1 *including spay/neuter and microchip!

Care Center Hours:

Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm

Closed* on Sunday and holidays

29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov