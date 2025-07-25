Agoura Animal Shelter Pet of the Week, Meet Koko: Thursday, July 24

Koko is a 1.5 year-old gorgeous Siberian Husky who arrived at the Agoura ACC as a stray on January 10. He is one of Agoura’s longest residents and would love to finally find his forever person.

Handsome Koko is a young, silly and active boy. He loves to spend time in the big yard, running and playing with his toys. This young Husky has med.-high energy and will need an active owner. He will be a great partner for walking, hiking and running.

Koko is extremely smart and trainable. He loves to play with treat puzzles, knows a few commands- sit, down, shake- and can learn more

Care Center Hours:

Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm

Closed* on Sunday and holidays

29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov

Like this: Like Loading...