Cher #A5700208 (husky) and Sonny #A5700209 (chi) are the cutest little duo you’ll see!

Looking for their forever homes and desperate for it to be together. Whenever we walk by their kennel, Cher is holding Sonny in some way. It makes our hearts swell.

Let’s find them there forever, together!!!

Care Center Hours:

Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm

Closed* on Sunday and holidays

29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov

