Agenda for Next Week’s City Council meeting on June 13

June 13:
Ceremonial Presentations:
- Presentation of Commendation to Shari Latta.
New Items:
- Findings to Hold Virtual City Council, Commission, Committee, Board and Other City Bodies, Meetings Under AB 361.
- Amendment No. 3 to Professional Services Agreement with Woodward and Curran. Recommended Action: Authorize the Mayor to execute Amendment No. 3 to the Professional Services Agreement with Woodard and Curran in the amount of $130,000 for a total not to exceed $3,659,593 to provide additional cultural resources soil investigations for the Civic Center Water Treatment Facility Phase Two project.
- Professional Services Agreement with CWE. Recommended Action: Authorize the Mayor to execute Professional Services Agreement with CWE for engineering design services for the Clover Heights Storm Drain Improvements Project in the amount of $149,839.
- Amendment to Agreement with Hughes Research Laboratories (HRL) for Design of Civic Center Water Treatment Facility (CCWTF) Phase Two. Recommended Action: Authorize the Mayor to execute Amendment No. 1 to the Agreement with HRL to provide additional funding for the design and engineering assessment of the CCWTF Phase Two project.
- State Senate Bill 1 (SB 1) Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account Funding and Project List.
- Broad Beach Road Biofiltration Repair Project.
- November 8, 2022 General Municipal Election.
- Office Trailer Rental Lease Extension for Malibu Community Labor Exchange. Direct staff to continue to the City’s rental lease with Williams Scotsman Inc., for the temporary office trailer currently used by the Malibu Community Labor Exchange in an amount not to exceed $20,000.
- Commission Work Assignments for Fiscal Year 2022-2023
Ordinances and Public Hearings:
- Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
- 2022 Engineering and Traffic Survey (E&TS).
Old Business:
- None.
New Business:
- Short-Term Rental Ordinance Discussion (LCPA No. 19-003). Provide direction to staff on discussions with California Coastal Commission staff regarding the City’s proposed Short-term Rental Ordinance (LCPA 19-003).
- Employment Agreement for City Manager Services between the City of Malibu and Steven L. McClary.
Council Items:
- Support for Fire and Emergency Preparedness-Related Legislation: Assembly Bill (AB) 2377 Deputy Director of Community Wildfire Preparedness and Mitigation and AB 2477 Minimum Operating Standards for Emergency Alerts and Warning System Providers (Mayor Grisanti)
- Reconsideration of May 23, 2022, Council action regarding Malibu Library Set Aside Fund for Fiscal Year 2022-23 (Councilmember Uhring)
- At the request of Councilmember Uhring, approve recommendation to reconsider the Council action of May 23, 2022, regarding Malibu Library Set Aside Fund for Fiscal Year 2022-23, and return the item to the next regularly scheduled Council meeting.
- Program to Protect School Students from Gun Violence (Mayor Pro Tem Silverstein). At the request of Mayor Pro Tem Silverstein: 1) Direct staff to research consultants with expertise and experience in the area of developing programs to protect school students from gun violence; and 2) Bring back a recommendation to City Council of a consultant with such expertise and experience, with the objective of developing a plan that can be implemented, at least on a temporary basis, prior to the commencement of the 2022-2023 school year, and a more permanent plan that can be implemented over the following year, to enhance the safety of our public school students.