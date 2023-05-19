Adriana Harmanna Daniel (Mostert) 1937-2023

Adriana Harmanna Daniel, formerly of Malibu, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 21 in Thousand Oaks after a long illness. She was 85 years old.

Adrianna was born May 17, 1937, in Groningen, The Netherlands. She and her family moved to the United States in 1954. She was quick to learn a new language and was able to get her first job at an insurance company in downtown L. A.

She married W. Gayle Daniel in 1956. Together, they raised four children. She always aspired to have a career. She helped her husband with architectural drafting and design. Later, she worked as an estimator for kitchen design. Later in life, she earned her real estate license. She had a very successful career in Malibu for over 30 years, working for Spinello Realty and then on to Coldwell Banker. She was a broker and land specialist.

Adriana was an active member of Malibu Presbyterian Church for over 35 years, serving as a deacon, an elder, and a leader in Women’s Bible studies.

Adriana loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed many road trips, boating trips, snow skiing, and camping. She enjoyed working in her garden, transplanting cuttings from various locations to build a beautiful variety of flowers.

Adriana is pre-deceased by her parents, her husband Gayle, and her beloved sister Christa. She is survived by her children, Vicki (Bob), Chris, Michelle, and Gary; 5 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, her brother Chris (Patty); and many nieces and nephews and their families. Also, cousins and their families in the U.S. and the Netherlands, and many friends. She will be missed by all.

