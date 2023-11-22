Actor/Entertainer Wayne Brady involved in scuffle in Malibu

Five-time Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady is recovering after a minor car accident led to a physical altercation in Malibu Sunday evening. The “Let’s Make a Deal” host was driving on Pacific Coast Highway when his car was allegedly clipped by another driver. When the two men got out of their vehicles to exchange information the sounds of police sirens may have spooked the other driver who allegedly tried to flee the scene on foot.

A deputy said when Brady tried to stop the man, a physical altercation ensued. Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s deputies were able to track down the unidentified driver who was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Brady, 51, has reportedly filed battery charges against the other driver and is said to be “banged up and sore” but didn’t seek medical attention at a hospital. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at 818-878-1808.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...