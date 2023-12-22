Actor Charlie Sheen attacked in his Malibu home

Woman arrested by Los Angeles County Sheriffs

Actor Charlie Sheen has reportedly refused medical treatment after being attacked in his Malibu home. The disturbing incident took place December 21. Los Angeles County Sheriffs were called to the home on Cavalleri around 1 p.m. after being alerted to a battery. Deputies identified the victim as Charlie Sheen. The actor’s neighbor, identified as Electra Poag Schrock, 47, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and residential burglary after she allegedly broke into Sheen’s home and attacked him. Schrock was arrested at her own home. She was scheduled to appear in court December 22. The 58-year-old Sheen, son of Malibu’s Martin Sheen, was the star of the hit TV show “Two and a Half Men” and the movies “Platoon” and “Major League.”

