A marathon of resilience

OLLO Malibu Owner Antonio de Cicco runs for joy, community, and hope

For Antonio de Cicco, owner of OLLO Malibu, running the Los Angeles Marathon is not about fitness — it’s about life, gratitude, and connection. He has laced up his running shoes for more than 20 LA Marathons over the years, and despite the many challenges he has faced recently, this year was no exception.

“Basically, I’ve been running the LA Marathon forever,” de Cicco shared. “It’s my day to celebrate LA — how nice it’sbeen to me, and how good it’s been for my experience. It’s a day of celebration, of relaxing. It allows me to be visible, to look around at the architecture, the people, the happiness — it’s a happy moment for everyone who participates.”

For de Cicco, the marathon is more than just a race — it’s a deeply personal tradition. After each run, he proudly wears his medal and heads to Toscana, the restaurant where his culinary journey began, to share the moment with others and reflect on how far he’s come. “It’s very important to me,” he said. “It’s a way to honor the journey and remind myself to stay positive — life goes on, and we have to keep moving forward.”

That message of perseverance is especially poignant this year. de Cicco has been facing a series of obstacles in both his personal and professional life. His dream of owning OLLO Malibu, a beloved local institution, has been tested by everything from fires to road closures, and he has navigated it all with resilience and grace.

“This was my dream that became a nightmare, pretty much,” he said. “Owning OLLO was a dream come true for mebecause I wanted to be part of the Malibu community. I wanted to continue what the former owners had built and bring it to a different level. But of course, there have been obstacles.”

One of the biggest has been the prolonged closure of Pacific Coast Highway due to damage from the recent Palisades Fire, cutting off a vital flow of traffic and tourism. “We’re running at 50%,” de Cicco said. “PCH being closed doesn’tallow us to entertain people from outside. But I do my best. I’m sure we’ll survive with the help of the locals.”

Despite the business challenges, de Cicco found the strength to run this year’s marathon by embracing his life’s blessings.“Where I come from, you celebrate life,” he said. “I look at myself and say, ‘Look at that guy — he’s still walking, still able to see and appreciate what’s around him. He has a family, he has love, he has everything he wants.’ That helps me detach from the problems. As long as we live, problems come and go. But the most important thing is that we survive and we stay positive.”

de Cicco’s strength is rooted in his love for his family. He has three children, Julian (22), Lauren (19), and Caitlin (15). Each one is carving their own path — Julian was a basketball star at Crespi High, Caitlin is an aspiring professional dancer, and Lauren, currently attending Texas Christian University, is showing interest in joining the family business.

“She’s a great human being,” de Cicco said proudly of Lauren. “Very likable, very loving. She’s probably going to start working here when she comes home in May.”

The recent fires have also hit close to home for de Cicco in a deeply personal way. While he still has a residence, his partner Valentina Castellani lost her home, and de Cicco, who had been living with her, was indirectly impacted.

“It’s been a lot,” he admitted. “But again, we move forward. We survive. We love.”

When asked how the community can support OLLO and others during these difficult times, de Cicco didn’t just focus on his own business. “It’s not only about OLLO — it’s about everybody,” he said. “We have to support each other. Come in, enjoy a meal, frequent your favorite places. That’s what helps keep the spirit alive.”

His voice, filled with gratitude, added, “You guys [The Malibu Times] have been very kind to us. I love this community. Malibu has a great heart.”

As he continues to push forward — one step, one plate, and one marathon at a time — Antonio de Cicco stands as a reminder of what it means to face life’s setbacks with joy, community, and unwavering hope.

To support OLLO Malibu be sure to stop by and enjoy a meal, say hello to de Cicco, and experience the warm, inviting spirit that keeps this local favorite going strong—even when the road ahead gets tough.

