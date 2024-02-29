A Malibu maestro of all things musical

Founder of The Composers Breakfast Club considered a pioneering philanthropist and creative visionary

By Barbara Burke

Special to The Malibu Times

Malibu is known worldwide as a community of creatives and thought leaders. With his Composers Breakfast Club, Richard Gibbs provides what he describes as a “weekly meal and gathering of composers, musicians, producers and artists.”

That forum, held at Aviator Nation Dreamland every Monday morning, serves and inspires accomplished artists, aspiring talent, and those who just appreciate music and the arts. The weekly meeting also provides attendees with thought-provoking colloquy as they share their creativity, discuss current events, propose cutting-edge solutions to pressing societal problems, and learn about the latest and greatest technological innovations in the music industry.

Gibbs is a musical maestro with projects that range across several media and genres. As he puts it, he “likes to play all positions on the baseball field.”

He’s a former Oingo Boingo keyboardist, holds a degree in classical composition, and serves on the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences board of governors in the music branch. He has scoring credits for more than 70 works, including, to name a few, “Dr. Dolittle,” “Queen of the Damned,” “Say Anything,” “Battlestar Galactica” and “The Simpsons.”

Further, Gibbs was a session player for more than 150 albums released by an eclectic array of artists, including Robert Palmer, Tom Waits, and War. His collaboration with Jonathan Davis, Korn’s lead singer, on the songs and score for “Queen of the Damned” led to a gold record.

“I first met Richard Gibbs when we were both attending Berklee College of Music in Boston,” said the Emmy-nominated composer, film orchestrator, record producer and conductor, Phil Giffin, who is a mainstay at the Composers Breakfast Club. “I vividly remember the day we met. I was standing outside in front of the Mass Ave building, when this friendly looking guy with a nice 10-speed bike walked up to me. Within four minutes, the bicyclist (aka Rich) convinced me to write a Moog synthesizer part for him to play on a big band (rock) piece of mine he heard me rehearsing. This piece was in 11/8 and was very difficult. Moreover, there were no more rehearsals and the live performance in front of a large audience was the next night.

“I was mystified by this guy’s unique combination of affability and self-confidence and quickly found myself uncharacteristically saying, ‘okay, sure …’ As it turned out, Rich and his multiple talents elevated my piece which, in a nutshell, pretty much describes our relationship from that day forward.”

For 20 years, Gibbs’ Malibu recording studio, Woodshed Recording, has served the creative community. The serene and inspiring venue on Pt. Dume is ideal for artists to record and was designed by renowned architect Akai Yang as a creative environment that takes advantage of the vast Pacific’s beauty and provides a premiere recording retreat amidst Malibu’s inspiring ocean breezes.

“Recording studios are interesting,” the late tech business magnate Paul Allen once said. “A lot of people say — and I agree — that you should have a lot of wood in a recording studio as it gets kind of a sweeter sound.”

Allen would have found Woodshed Recording ideal as its large wooden beams and vibrant wooden panels lend a welcoming, resonating warmth to the space.

Woodshed has hosted a diverse array of artists and producers, including U2, Barbra Streisand, Chance the Rapper, Coldplay, and Lady Gaga. Artists enjoy the flexibility Woodshed affords them with regard to the space’s configuration. A modular wall system accommodates small or large groups and all the recording equipment is on wheels. Private on-site accommodations are available and allow those who record there to stay in their creative mode — there is no need to interrupt one’s thought processes when fighting LA traffic.

Gibbs is also a storyteller who shares stories regarding experiences he has encountered while working in the industry for more than 40 years — and there are many. His podcast series, “Invisible Arts,” highlights conversations with Danny Elfman, Carl Reiner, Betty Thomas, and others that provide listeners with insights into Gibbs’ perspectives on recording, composing, and producing. Check out invisiblearts.com.

Armory of Harmony: Striving to create musical opportunities for youth

Gibbs values and pursues harmony, not only in the musical sense, but also in the context of peacekeeping.

One of his philanthropic endeavors, Armory of Harmony, upcycles gun metal from decommissioned weapons to create musical instruments for youth in underfunded high schools around the United States.

“Years ago, before COVID, LAPD gave Armory our first batch of gunmetal that had been smelted,” Gibbs said. “Because they liked our mission, that was the first time they had agreed to give it to anyone.”

Gibbs has great aspirations for Armory of Harmony.

“When you go to see a movie, there is an ASPCA stamp at the end of the credits that says that no animals were harmed in the making of the movie. It is my pipe dream for there to also be an Armory of Harmony logo stating that no gun violence occurred in the movie.” Gibbs said. “I would love to see that. Some people say that guns kill people, so outlaw guns. Others say that guns don’t kill people, people kill people. Both statements are too simplistic. People with guns kill people. Gun laws alone will not solve the problem of mass shootings. We need a societal shift in how guns are perceived.”

How does one fund such a laudable endeavor as Armory of Harmony? Ever resourceful, Gibbs has found an innovative way.

“Instruments of Note is a new venture,” he said. “It will serve as a funding engine for Armory of Harmony and will auction unique instruments with amazing backstories to benefit Armory’s work.”

The organization’s board of advisors is, Gibbs says, “a group of fascinating people who provide great advice, including Cameron Sinclair, Armory’s executive director, who was the co-founder of Architecture for Humanity and the very first TED Award winner. His advice has proven to be invaluable for both Armory of Harmony and Instruments of Note.”

Fostering inclusivity is at the heart of many of Richard Gibbs’ endeavors.

Gibbs was elected to the Motion Picture Academy Board of Governors, music branch, on June 22, 2023. The Board of Governors directs the Academy’s strategic vision, preserves the organization’s financial health, and assures the fulfillment of its mission, which is to recognize and celebrate all aspects of the film industry and the diverse, talented people who make movies as well as to inspire young artists and create opportunities for underrepresented communities to engage with the film world.

It is the latter part of that aspirational mission that most intrigues Gibbs. Although he applied for the Academy Board of Directors position, he didn’t campaign at all. He didn’t even tell his wife he had applied!

Overall, because of his generously supporting young artists and artists from all backgrounds and genres and his prolific composing successes, it’s hard for a journalist to properly honor Gibbs, who is one of Malibu’s most celebrated virtuosos and creatives.

“It’s an understatement to say Richard Gibbs truly defines the phrase ‘The Midas Touch.’” Giffin said. “If you’re not sure what that means, no need to look it up. Simply Google the incredible achievements of Richard Gibbs.”

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...