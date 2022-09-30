HomeNews
7th annual Eastern Malibu Candidate Forum on Sat, Oct. 8

The Malibu Times
By The Malibu Times
Malibu sign on PCH. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Get informed at the 7th Annual Eastern Malibu Candidate Forum scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8. from 2 to 4 p.m.

Malibu City Council Candidates are Bill Sampson, Doug Stewart, Hap Henry, Jimy Tallal, Marianne Rigging and Ryan Embrey

Panelists: Lou Lamonte, Kraig Hill, & Scott Dittrich

Questions will include but not be limited to: Development v. maintaining Malibu’s rural character. Should the City provide legal help to private neighborhoods where MRCA is trying to make them public? What is wrong with Malibu’s building process? What should we do about the Coastal commissions’ rejection of our STR ordinance? 

Virtual Zoom link for the forum is  us06web.zoom.us/j/82155849952?pwd=UnlZUUpHcHpmbUM5NE9EL05IK0xlZz09

The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times

