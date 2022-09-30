7th annual Eastern Malibu Candidate Forum on Sat, Oct. 8

Get informed at the 7th Annual Eastern Malibu Candidate Forum scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8. from 2 to 4 p.m.

Malibu City Council Candidates are Bill Sampson, Doug Stewart, Hap Henry, Jimy Tallal, Marianne Rigging and Ryan Embrey

Panelists: Lou Lamonte, Kraig Hill, & Scott Dittrich

Questions will include but not be limited to: Development v. maintaining Malibu’s rural character. Should the City provide legal help to private neighborhoods where MRCA is trying to make them public? What is wrong with Malibu’s building process? What should we do about the Coastal commissions’ rejection of our STR ordinance?

Virtual Zoom link for the forum is us06web.zoom.us/j/82155849952?pwd=UnlZUUpHcHpmbUM5NE9EL05IK0xlZz09

