40th Annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off event announced; tickets on sale

Malibu will be able to enjoy carnival rides, music, and games and of course—chili, for the 40th Annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off. This year’s event will run from September 2 to September 5. Single day admission tickets are $15 presale and $20 bought day of. Tickets will not be sold at the cook off. Tickets will be sold online through Sept. 5.

“This Malibu tradition brings amazing food and entertainment fea­turing some of your all-time favorite local restaurants, businesses, artisans, and DJ performances! Yes, we’ll have rides,” the website says. “And a bunch of other new goodies to try, too!”

This year’s event will feature a variety of artisans including, ARC Adventure, Aviator Nation, Arbor Collective, Dayme Cosmetics, Disco Lemonade, Green Earth Solar Inc., Surf Shack Puzzles and more.

Food vendors and trucks include, Bao Dim Sum, Beignet Box, Juarez Taco Food Truck, Roll’n Lobster Food Truck, Vivace Pizza Food Truck and more.

The Malibu Chili Cook Off hosts an annual skateboarding contest honoring late Malibu local, Johnny Strange. Competitors of all ages and skill levels as well as an enthusiastic crowd gather to watch this exciting contest. Winners are awarded cash prizes and honorable mention awards with various prizes. This year, the 3rd Annual will take place on Sunday, Sept 4 at 3 p.m. (Registration will take place on site). Johnny Strange was an adventure seeker deep in his heart. He accomplished so much at such a young age and was purely and intrinsically motivated. He was inspired by the world around him – nature, culture, sport, and used his opportunities to do good.

All proceeds from the Malibu Chili Cook Off support the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu is a community resource providing after school enrichment programs focusing on character and leadership, the arts, academic success, health and wellness, and diversity equity and inclusion at all four Malibu Public Schools. Additionally, in partnership with SMMUSD, Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Wellness Center provides mental health and wellness resources, social support services, and social emotional learning for students. The BGCM Wellness Center provides a variety of services to the community, at no-cost, including, but not limited to, Mental health counseling, Parent support groups, Student education, Crisis intervention, Drug/suicide prevention and more.

Tickets are available throughout the weekend and the cook off will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

