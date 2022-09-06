38th Annual California Clean-up on Sept. 17

38th Annual California Coastal Clean-up on Sept. 1The California Coastal Commission is happy to announce that the 38th Annual California Coastal Cleanup Day will take place Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 9 a.m. to Noon in most locations. In Malibu, the beaches participating are in Corral Canyon and Dan Blocker Beach, Malibu Lagoon State Beach and under the Malibu Pier, from 9 a.m. to noon. Participants are welcome to arrive with a waiver and supplies in hand such as a reusable water bottle, gloves, a bag and bucket. For more information, email Jaclyn Mann at jmann@healthebay.org. This is the 33 annual Heal the Bay has participated in the event.

“Malibu residents are invited to join the events on Saturday, September 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m at Corral State Beach, Malibu Lagoon State Beach, Malibu Surfrider Beach (north of the Malibu Pier), Leo Carrillo State Beach and Topanga State Beach,” a statement by the City of Malibu reads.” There are organized Coastal Cleanup Day events across the state, which are all listed on the website. Residents can also join the effort on their own by picking up trash along the coast. The event is also a great educational opportunity for kids to learn about the importance of protecting the environment.”

To view more coastal locations in California, visit coastal.ca.gov. Information is still coming in from around the state and the map will be updated regularly in the coming weeks, so if you don’t see a site near you, please check back again soon.

