17-year-old Max Wiseman participates in Malibu Triathlon for noble cause

After several months of training and waking up at 6 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, Max Wiseman, 17, was ready to compete in the 2022 Malibu Triathlon.

After participating in the triathlon, Wiseman has now raised over $28,000 this year to support pediatric cancer research at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA).

Last year, Wiseman participated in his first triathlon and finished fourth for his age group and 72nd out of over 1,550 participants. With the support of friends, family members, philanthropists, and business executives, they raised nearly $20,000 to support pediatric cancer research at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

“It was an incredible experience to be able to make a difference in the lives of kids, and this year, I am hoping with your support we can raise $27,000,” Wiseman said. “I am also going to train with the goal of finishing in the top 3 for my age group.”

For more than five decades, the physicians, researchers and staff at the Cancer and Blood Disease Institute (CBDI) at CHLA have been saving children’s lives and working to increase cure rates through innovative clinical care and research programs, academic excellence, and global leadership.

The CBDI offers access to the latest treatment options being tested in clinical trials through our participation in national and international research consortia. Each year, the CBDI enrolls more than 1,612 children in approximately 180 clinical trials and other research studies.

Wiseman said crossing the finish line was a rewarding experience.

“After months of training on the Malibu course and waking up at 5 a.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, all paid off,” Wiseman said. “The conditions are always different, from the ocean temperature to how strong the current is and the weather for cycling and running.”

Wiseman recalls how the weather was during the swimming race on Sunday.

“The ocean was more rough than normal. I was just trying to focus on the fundamentals of swimming and have fun,” Wiseman said. “It was a great experience to compete in one of the country’s most iconic triathlons for such a phenomenal cause.”

Wiseman said he wants to raise money for pediatric cancer research because when he visited the doctor and had to draw blood, the nurse told him kids younger than him draw blood as much as three times per week.

“When the nurse pulled out the needle to put in my arm I winced and started squirming. The nurse told me, ‘Honey, you got to toughen up, there are kids in here younger than you who come in as much as three times a week for blood tests, you can handle this once,’” Wiseman said. “Hearing that from the nurse really made me want to make a difference and impact the lives of children who are affected by cancer.”

He also wanted to help kids to have some form of normalcy in their lives.

“No child should have to spend the majority of their time in a laboratory or hospital,” Wiseman said. “So when I was given the chance to raise money for pediatric cancer research I jumped at it.”

Wiseman said participating in these events helps him spread awareness about a cause that he’s passionate about.

“The kids in treatment should be given every fighting chance to lead normal lives and spend time in nature,” Wiseman said. “Until a couple years ago, I disliked the outdoors and any athletic activity so now that I am at a point in my life where I value the outdoors and love athletic activities proves to myself that I grew and can grow as a person. The feeling of swimming in the Pacific Ocean, cycling on PCH and running along the ocean brings me great peace of mind and is truly a spiritual experience because you’re only competing with yourself and pushing yourself to limits that you didn’t know you had.”

