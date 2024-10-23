The Malibu Times Serves

We are a small business, owned and operated by Hayley Mattson with a small team of dedicated journalists, salespeople and designers along with a strong support network to keep the community of Malibu served with daily and weekly news online and in print. Our team depends on support from our community to make it happen — everything from leads, information, connections, and financial support.

If you would like to show your support for The Malibu Times team, choose one of the following options for a one-time contribution, or a monthly donation to support our hard-working team.

Share this: Facebook

X

