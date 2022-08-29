Malibu Art and Beauty

Malibu Art and BeautyWho you are. Where you are.
Art and Beauty is part of the Malibu character — in the people and natural landscape. Businesses and services recognize the value of being accessible, relatable, and proactive in delivering products and services to the Malibu resident and visitor alike.
BOOK YOUR NEXT ART & BEAUTY ESCAPADE WITH THE BEST MALIBU HAS TO OFFER.
Malibu Super Lash Spa
• Lash express • Permanent makeup • Lash lift/tint • Skin care Open Tues-Sat, 10am-6pm
Violet Malibu
Cut | Color | Extensions | Now you can get your next cut, color, weave, or Great Lengths hair extensions right in the heart of Malibu across from the Malibu Pier. Get star treatment while enjoying the luxe black and white decor of Violet Malibu.
Malibu Cigar
The finest cigar lounge experience on the Southern California coast! Upscale, yet laid back indoor smoking lounge & roof top ocean view terrace. Book private parties and events at our indoor lounge and ocean view terrace.
Malibu Gallery
Art & Framing Malibu Gallery Art and Custom Framing has been providing a high level of reliable personalized service to our customers since 1981. Unique custom picture framing and art work by local artists and photographers. Frame and art restoration. Historical Malibu vintage prints and ready mades. Quality custom framing when you want it. Pick up and delivery and installation.
Malibu Barber Shop
Malibu Barber Shop has been in the same location since the sixties and changed owner only three times. Malibu local Rosemary Hemm, current owner, has had the shop for 14 years now. Come on in. We are open Tuesday-Saturday 10am-5:30pm