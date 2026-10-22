By Hayley Mattson and Barbara Burke

Cause of 146-acre blaze remains under investigation; firefighters prevent structure losses in western Malibu mountains

Firefighters fully contained the 146-acre Bryson Fire Monday evening, Oct. 19, after a four-day battle that protected homes and a county juvenile facility in the mountains above western Malibu. As residents returned home, questions remained about how the wind-driven blaze began, with its cause and origin still under investigation. The blaze burned 146 acres near Encinal Canyon Road and Mulholland Highway in unincorporated Los Angeles County, according to Cal Fire’s final incident listing. One firefighter suffered minor injuries, and no structures were reported damaged or destroyed. The cause remained under investigation as of Tuesday.

The fire began at approximately 4:41 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, during a red-flag weather event marked by Santa Ana winds, low humidity, and high temperatures. Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said arriving crews encountered a two-acre brush fire moving rapidly through medium to heavy vegetation. As the fire spread, authorities ordered evacuations in nearby mountain communities and issued warnings extending into western Malibu. Firefighters worked through Thursday night to protect structures and establish containment lines while additional resources arrived.

“Great progress was made overnight by firefighters,” Marrone said at a Friday morning press conference.

By that briefing, the fire was 17% contained, with more than 414 firefighters and over 75 ground and aerial resources assigned. Marrone confirmed that one firefighter had been transported to a local hospital with minor injuries but declined to provide further details. More than 100 structures were threatened at that point, he said, and the possibility of stronger winds remained a concern.

“Obviously, if the winds kick up later this afternoon, and we were to lose containment of the fire, a larger area could be affected and under threat,” Marrone said.

The response operated under unified command between the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Department. Supporting agencies included Cal Fire, Ventura County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, the county Office of Emergency Management, Southern California Edison, and the American Red Cross.

By Friday afternoon, resources assigned to the fire included 64 engines, two helicopters, and 11 hand crews. Air tankers from across California flew suppression missions as conditions allowed. Strike Team 9460 Charlie, initially pre-positioned in Southern California ahead of the forecast fire weather, also responded.

County emergency management Director Kevin McGowan said Friday morning through the afternoon represented the most critical period of the red flag event, which officials expected to continue through 8 p.m. Saturday.

“Strong winds and very dry conditions will continue to cause fire starts to spread rapidly,” McGowan said. “So we’re urging everyone to remain vigilant and ready to act.”

Evacuation orders affected zones KAN-U017 and SYC-U016-A, while warnings covered 12 surrounding zones, including MAL-C113 and MAL-C114 in Malibu.

An evacuation shelter opened at Agoura High School. Agoura Animal Care Center accepted small animals, while Pierce College’s Equestrian Center provided shelter for large animals.

The fire also forced the evacuation of 38 female and gender-expansive youths from Camp Vernon Kilpatrick, a secure youth treatment facility operated by the Los Angeles County Probation Department near the fire area.

According to an Oct. 15 department press release, the campus superintendent made the decision to evacuate, and the youths were safely transported to Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar.

They returned to Camp Kilpatrick on Oct. 18, according to Elizabeth Marcellino, spokesperson for the county’s Joint Information Center.

“The girls and gender-expansive youth are safely back at Campus Kilpatrick as of Oct. 18. The facility itself does not have any damage,” Marcellino said.

An Oct. 19 Probation Department release confirmed that the return was completed without incident.

The camp provides therapeutic rehabilitation, education, vocational and life skills programs, medical and mental health care, and reentry support, according to the department.

Throughout the emergency, sheriff’s deputies assisted with evacuations, road closures, and neighborhood security. Sheriff Robert Luna said staffing had been increased in Malibu and other areas vulnerable to wildfire before the wind event, including additional personnel for station dispatch operations.

Undercover deputies also monitored evacuated neighborhoods and areas affected by power shutoffs to deter theft.

“Do not come into these evacuated zone areas,” Luna said.

Southern California Edison deactivated electricity in western Malibu and portions of central Malibu because of the dangerous weather. McGowan warned that public safety power shutoffs could interrupt cellphone service, internet connections, traffic signals, and electrically powered medical equipment.

The county’s Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center remained activated to coordinate agencies, utilities, and public communications.

Supervisor Lindsey Horvath credited Malibu and Caltrans with arranging generators for traffic signals along Pacific Coast Highway Thursday night. County Public Works Director Mark Pestrella said backup generators were supporting water infrastructure and that tanks serving the affected area were full and available for firefighting.

Pestrella urged evacuating residents to turn off irrigation systems and rooftop watering devices to preserve water supplies.

“Do not leave sprinklers running,” he said.

He also asked residents to leave property gates open for firefighters and cautioned against staying behind to confront an approaching fire with a garden hose.

“This is not the time to attempt to fight wildfire,” Pestrella said.

The emergency disrupted public services and community events. Malibu City Hall closed Friday, and the city canceled its Saturday household hazardous waste, electronic waste, and document shredding event. Malibu United Methodist Church cancelled its annual Malibu Pie Festival slated for Saturday, Oct. 17, although it did have a less-formal pie-related event the next day.

During Friday’s briefing, officials also reported broader precautions associated with the red flag event. Topanga Canyon Boulevard was restricted to residents, state parks in the Santa Monica Mountains were closed, and the Getty Villa closedto the public Friday out of an abundance of caution.

Conditions improved over the weekend as crews extended containment. By Saturday evening, evacuation orders had been downgraded to advisories and evacuation warnings were lifted, allowing residents to return while emergency personnel continued working in the area.

Containment reached 74% Sunday evening and 83% Monday morning before officials reported full containment Monday evening. Early acreage estimates reached 200 acres, but subsequent mapping revised the total downward, with Cal Fire ultimately recording 146 acres.

Previously closed roads reopened as the immediate danger eased, and electricity restoration followed the wind-related shutoffs.

As residents returned, questions remained about how the fire began. Its proximity to Campus Kilpatrick prompted speculation among some residents about a possible connection to the facility, but those claims remained unsubstantiated.Officials had announced no conclusive determination of the fire’s origin or cause.

Cal Fire’s incident website listed the cause as “under origin and cause investigation,” with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responsible for the investigation.

“Investigators with our department’s incident command team will take all videos and other evidence into consideration in determining the cause of this fire,” Public Information Officer Keith Navarre said. “A report informing of the cause of the fire will be sent out on social media as soon as the determination is made.”

County leaders urged residents to carry the lessons of the emergency into preparations for the next fire: know evacuation zones, identify multiple escape routes, prepare medications and essential documents, and arrange assistance for household members or neighbors who need additional time to leave.

“Know your zone, sign up for alerts, have your go bag ready, and if you’re told to evacuate, do so immediately,” Horvath said.

McGowan emphasized that residents should act if they see an immediate threat.

“If you feel unsafe or see fire threatening your area, do not wait for phone alerts or official evacuation orders,” he said.

Residents can register for county emergency notifications at alertla.org and find preparedness information at ready.lacounty.gov.

The Malibu Times will continue reporting on the investigation into the cause and origin of the Bryson Fire.