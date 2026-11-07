City urges residents to prepare for possible evacuations; dangerous rip currents and elevated surf expected through Tuesday morning

Malibu residents face heightened wildfire danger this weekend as Santa Ana winds, warm temperatures and low humidity create conditions favorable for rapidly spreading fires. Along the coast, dangerous rip currents, elevated surf and unusually high tides are also prompting warnings for beachgoers. A National Weather Service red flag warning covers the Santa Monica Mountains from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. The City of Malibu said dangerous fire weather is expected throughout the broader period from Friday, Nov. 6, through Sunday, Nov. 8.

The strongest winds were forecast late Friday night into Saturday, with northeast gusts of 30 to 45 mph and isolated gusts of 45 to 55 mph in exposed portions of the western Santa Monica Mountains. Temperatures could reach 80 to 90 degrees, with humidity dropping to 8% to 20%, according to the city. Conditions will vary among Malibu’s coastline, canyons and ridgelines.

“Be prepared for potential fires and evacuations,” the city stated in its advisory.

Despite recent rainfall and patches of new grass, much of the vegetation remains dry. The city reported live fuel moisture in the Santa Monica Mountains measured 68% on Oct. 29. Large fires can occur when moisture levels fall between 60%, considered critical, and 80%, particularly when strong winds coincide with low humidity. Malibu’s fire safety liaisons are monitoring conditions and coordinating with regional fire agencies.

The weather service warned that any new fire could exhibit extreme behavior and threaten lives and property. A separate wind advisory includes the Malibu coast and Santa Monica Mountains from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Residents should avoid activities that could ignite vegetation, including landscaping or gardening with power tools. City officials also urged residents to review evacuation plans, prepare go-bags and monitor emergency information. Handheld or car radios can provide access to AM/FM broadcasts if electricity is interrupted.

Emergency notifications are available through the city’s Alert Center at malibucity.org/news and Los Angeles County at ready.lacounty.gov/emergency-notifications. The city’s Fire Preparedness Quick Guide provides additional preparation information.

The elevated fire danger is also affecting travel through nearby Topanga Canyon. According to a city traffic advisory, access to Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Pacific Coast Highway and Mulholland Highway is restricted to residents from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Sheriff’s personnel will staff checkpoints along the boulevard, Old Topanga Road and surrounding canyon roads. Drivers are advised to use Interstate 10, U.S. 101 and Interstate 405 as alternate routes. The restrictions may change depending on weather and operational needs.

Meanwhile, a National Weather Service beach hazards statement remains in effect for the Malibu coast through Tuesday morning, Nov. 10. The statement forecasts dangerous rip currents and breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet across affected coastal areas.

Morning high tides of 7.2 to 7.6 feet could contribute to seawater pooling around beaches and harbors and additional beach erosion. Waves can knock people off beaches and rocks, while rip currents can carry swimmers and surfers offshore.

The weather service advises beachgoers to remain out of hazardous water, stay near staffed lifeguard towers and avoid rocks and jetties. Coastal flooding impacts could increase Monday, and additional advisories may be issued as conditions develop.