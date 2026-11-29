Optimist Club of Malibu honors 15 students at annual awards breakfast

By Barbara Burke · Sun Nov 29 2026

Students from five local schools received Youth Appreciation Awards for their exemplary character, positive attitudes, and community service

On Nov. 12, the Optimist Club of Malibu hosted its annual Youth Appreciation Awards breakfast in the library of the Malibu Middle School, where it recognized 15 outstanding students from the Malibu schools. These students were selected by the fifth-grade teachers at Webster and Malibu Elementary Schools, the sixth- to eighth-grade teachers at Our Lady of Malibu and Malibu Middle School, and the counselors at Malibu High School based on their exemplary character, positive attitude, and community service.

The Optimist International website, Optimist.org/YouthAppreciation, describes the guidelines for the teachers, counselors, and administrators to consider when selecting the Youth Appreciation Award recipients. Those include recognizing students for their exemplary character and positive attitude, for offering positive contributions to society, and for encouraging greater exchange between young people and adults within our community.

“The purpose of the Youth Appreciation Program is to honor those students who make a difference in their community — who lead by example, foster understanding between youth and adults, and inspire others through integrity and service.” Club President Mona Kyle explained, noting that the Optimist Club of Malibu’s Youth Appreciation Award recognizes the exemplary character, positive attitude, and meaningful contributions to the recipients’ schools and communities of students from each of the five schools in Malibu whose dedication and optimism truly embody the spirit of the awards.

The awards breakfast was attended by the student recipients, their families, the principals from each school, the teachers who selected the recipients, and Isaac Burgess, the executive director of secondary schools and the Malibu Pathway for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.

The masters of ceremony who presented the awards to each of the students were former PTA President and former Malibu Mayor Laura Rosenthal, and Malibu City Councilmember Haylynn Conrad. The local business community contributed to the effort as well, and gifts and gift cards were donated to the recipients by Malibu McDonald's, Malibu Yogurt & Ice Cream, Toy Crazy, and SweetBu Candy Co.

Kyle warmly thanked Bonnie Lockrem for chairing the event, stating, “It was so heartwarming to hear about our amazing students and all their aspirations! Thank you to City Councilwoman Haylynn Conrad and Laura Rosenthal for being our mistresses of ceremonies.” Kyle also recognized Optimist members Fiona Corrigan, Marie Wexler, and Steven Ravaglioli for their assistance in putting the program together.

Meet Malibu’s exemplary youth who were recognized

Fifteen Malibu students were recognized for their leadership and character. Fifth-graders included Weston Peters-Johnson from Webster Elementary School, Sophia Annello-Wallace from Our Lady of Malibu School, and Rooney Kerner and Gabriel Randall from Malibu Elementary School. Malibu Middle Schoolers Andy Kessler, Layla Kessler, and Luna Skelton also received awards.

Malibu High School students who were recognized included. Anna “Loie” Benson, SaMarea Jackson, William Geller, Frances Hughes, Terence Morales-Gonzalez, Bodhi Skelton, Axel Rodriguez, and Stephanie Liu.

Congratulations to all the youth awardees as well as to their parents and teachers who guide them! As Thanksgiving approaches, Malibu, as a community, is very thankful for the accomplishments and kindnesses of our youth.

Cover image: The Optimist Club of Malibu recognized 15 local students at its Youth Appreciation Awards. Pictured from left are Frances Hughes (12th grade, Malibu High), Stephanie Liu (11th grade, Malibu High), Rooney Kerner (fifth grade, Malibu Elementary), Sophia Anello (eighth grade, Our Lady of Malibu), Luna Skelton (sixth grade, Malibu Middle), Layla Kessler (seventh grade, Malibu Middle), Gabriel Randall (fifth grade, Malibu Elementary), Andy Kessler (eighth grade, Malibu Middle), Anna Benson (ninth grade, Malibu High), Weston Peters (fifth grade, Webster Elementary), Terence Morales-Gonzalez (12th grade, Malibu High) and William Geller (11th grade, Malibu High). Honorees not pictured are Bodhi Skelton (ninth grade, Malibu High), SaMarea Jackson (10th grade, Malibu High) and Axel Rodriguez (10th grade, Malibu High). Photo by Optimist Club member Margaret Hauptman