Nationwide emergency alert test scheduled for Tuesday at 11:20 a.m.

By The Malibu Times · Tue Nov 17 2026

Radio and television programming will be briefly interrupted; no action is required, and cellphone alerts are not included

Residents can expect a brief interruption to radio and television programming Tuesday, Nov. 17, as the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Federal Communications Commission conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System. The test is scheduled for approximately 11:20 a.m. Pacific time and will be relayed by radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers, and wireline video providers across the country. The message will identify the broadcast as a nationwide test and explain that no action is required by the public. Depending on the provider, residents may receive the message through audio, on-screen text, or both. Normal programming will resume after the test concludes.

Wireless Emergency Alerts sent to cellphones will not be included in this year’s test. Residents should not expect a nationwide test notification on their phones. NOAA Weather Radios also will not receive the test message, according to the National Weather Service. The exercise is designed to evaluate how effectively participating communications providers receive and relay a national emergency message. Federal law requires a nationwide test of public alert and warning capabilities at least once every three years, helping officials identify technical or operational problems before the system is needed during an actual emergency.

If conditions require the test to be postponed, the backup date is Thursday, Dec. 3.