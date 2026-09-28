Construction on Malibu’s portion of a regional underground fiber network is expected to begin in October, bringing a new communications connection to City Hall and traffic signals along Civic Center Way.

The Las Virgenes-Malibu Council of Governments plans to install approximately 8,000 linear feet of fiber in Malibu through December. Work is planned along portions of Malibu Canyon Road, Webb Way, Stuart Ranch Road, and Civic Center Way between Malibu Canyon Road and Stuart Ranch Road. Construction on Malibu Canyon Road in unincorporated Los Angeles County is expected to continue into March 2027, according to the city’s Sept. 22 announcement.

“Malibu is proud to be part of this regional effort,” Mayor Bruce Silverstein said in the announcement. “The new underground fiber connection will strengthen communications between city facilities and our traffic signal system while supporting future technology, public safety and transportation applications.”

Malibu’s segment is part of the Regional Smart Cities Fiber Network, a project spanning more than 38 miles across Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Malibu, and Westlake Village. The network is intended to provide a communications backbone for city services, emergency response systems and traffic management. The council of governments also identifies expanded broadband access as a longer-term goal.

The regional project broke ground in April. According to the city, construction in Agoura Hills, Westlake Village and Hidden Hills is nearly complete, while work in Calabasas is underway.

The project is funded through Los Angeles County Measure M transportation funds. LVMCOG Executive Director Terry Dipple said the investment could improve public safety and connectivity while providing a platform for future technology.

Residents and motorists should expect construction activity in the Malibu work areas. The city said it will provide more specific schedules and traffic impact information as those details become available.