Erosion threatens beaches, homes and PCH as city declares emergency for Serra Retreat and Cross Creek amid growing flood concerns

As the king tides coincide with effects of a Kelvin Wave projected to increase sea level by between 6 to 12 inches and with wave surges caused by Hurricanes Marie and Polo as well as Tropical Storm Odalys and yet more forecasted increases in tides and wave surges to Hurricane Rachel, Caltrans and area governmental entities are hastily repairing and reinforcing areas along Malibu’s coast and the Pacific Coast Highway. The National Weather Service’s High Surf Advisory cautioned residents and visitors to be careful along the beach and informed that more wave surges and cliff collapses are possible. Hurricane Rachel’s high surf is projected to arrive on Oct. 4, according to forecasts.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a pre-emptive state of emergency declaration on Sept. 21 ahead of what he characterized as possibly the strongest El Niño on record. The governor’s statement aimed at mobilizing state resources ahead of the forthcoming winter storms to “streamline measures to help California prepare for this historic event.” The statement informed “A study published in the Journal Science last month found that El Niño events are now more than 36% stronger than before the industrial era, with this trend accelerating over the last 40 years.”

Porto Marina’s retaining wall repairs are ongoing

When one drives into Malibu from Santa Monica, he first sees workers at Porto Marina as they continue to replace a retaining wall, which was damaged in a rainstorm early this year. The storm caused a panel to loosen and fall onto the highway. The scope of this project includes removing compromised wall panels, clearing loose and unstable material, placing shotcrete on exposed slope areas to provide temporary stabilization and placing erosion control measures to prevent further slope deterioration, according to Caltrans, which informs that the project is slated for completion by the end of the year, pending project interruption due to the El Niño storms. The project will cost approximately $2.4 million.

At Tuna Beach, a particularly precarious area, emergency repairs of the embankment under the highway are ongoing. Initial efforts to conduct emergency reinforcement for the area were hampered by effects of Hurricane Marie in early September, which caused pavement to wash away, compromised recently placed reinforcements and accelerated coastal erosion right up to the fog line. After that, Caltrans altered its efforts and began reconstructing the embankment with geosynthetic reinforcement and installed rocks to protect the slope. The agency transitioned into a night-only schedule to accommodate traffic.

At Carbon Beach, directly across from the fire station at Carbon Canyon, the agency’s emergency repairs at 20003 Pacific Coast Highway failed over Labor Day, leaving the road held up by only an installment of rocks, dirt and sand, leaving the highway subject to the possibility of significant damage. Similarly, at Ratner Beach, Caltrans is closing the eastbound lanes of the highway at night to accommodate the agency’s efforts to replace a washed-out beach embankment.

As one approaches Las Flores Canyon, Caltrans is attempting to install rocks to forestall further damage by installing a vertical secant wall along the highway. At a Sept. 16 meeting hosted by Caltrans at Malibu’s City Hall, agency officials outlined several options to improve the configuration of the highway near Las Flores and Rambla Pacifica. Another meeting with the community is slated for Sept. 30. Several Malibuites expressed concerns regarding the need for Caltrans to reinforce the ocean in the area and address possible rains and mudslides in the area that are anticipated to the forthcoming El Niño storms.

“If Mother Nature brings floods and mudslides this winter, we need Caltrans to be there to help us by taking care of the mud and the creek,” said Lynn Bealer, owner of MaliBungalows stated. That business is located on the old Costentino’s Nursery property. Caltrans crews are removing accumulated mud and debris that has built up beneath the Las Flores Creek Bridge, along the creek channel and bank areas. According to Caltrans, the agency “is also removing debris upstream and downstream from the bridge and replacing a damaged culvert and the area of work is off PCH just north of Las Flores Canyon Road in Malibu.” The project is slated for completion at the end of the year, unless storm conditions push the project out further and the total cost of the effort is approximately $2.5 million.

Emergency for the Serra Retreat Neighborhood and the Civic Center/Cross Creek shopping area

At Serra Retreat, just upstream from the Malibu Lagoon, residents remain highly concerned because debris from the Franklin Fire, silt and sediment have caused Malibu Creek to overflow into residents’ properties even when there is only a small amount of rain, a condition they maintain is exacerbated by a vegetated midstream island downstream from the Cross Creek Bridge that could affect the direction of cross-creek flows toward nearby homes, according to a staff report authored by City of Malibu employees on Sept. 17. Businesses in Civic Center also could be impacted by creek overflow, according to that report.

On Sept. 28, the City Council unanimously adopted Emergency Resolution No. 26-69 declaring a local emergency for the Serra Retreat neighborhood and the Civic Center-Cross Creek shopping area as urged by the testimony of very concerned residents pleading the city to act immediately at the council’s Sept. 14 meeting. The declaration empowers Malibu to act and to avoid state regulatory delays and to immediately dredge and clear debris in the creek bed. The city hopes to clear the blockages in the creek before the forthcoming destructive El Niño winter storms expected in late autumn and winter.

New state agency to oversee efforts to remediate Malibu Creek and removal of Rindge Dam

California State Parks oversees a multi-agency collaboration overseeing both debris removal from Malibu Creek and the Rindge Dam removal efforts. In responding to residents’ and business’ concerns, the state has established the Malibu Creek Ecological Restoration Project, an agency led by California State Parks, whose purpose is to address the clogging in the creek and preside over the long-term restoration of Malibu Canyon, by beginning to remove the dam in the next few years. Residents can attend a workshop regarding their concerns on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District room just north of Mulholland on Las Virgenes Road.

Malibu Pier’s emergency repairs are completed

State Parks officials have completed emergency repairs to Malibu Pier. They replaced and repaired deteriorating and missing pilings both under the water and above the water. The end of the Pier remains closed, as it has since January 2025 after the Palisades Fire, pending completion of a full-scale rehabilitation project that is projected to take approximately 18 months. State Parks awarded a contract for the long-term repairs that will include a structural overhaul of the pier targeting deep-water substructure, load-bearing pilings and deck framing to support the ocean end of the pier, according to a statement issued by State Parks on Sept. 18. The Malibu Farm Pier Cafe at the far end of the pier remains closed, while the Ranch at the Pier retail store has temporarily relocated to the Malibu Cabana near the Pier’s entrance. Readers can send questions and concerns to angelesinfo@parks.ca.gov and can find updates on the Malibu Lagoon State Beach webpage.

Adamson House suffers additional erosion due to winds

Although Malibu’s historic Adamson House itself has not suffered damage from wind currents and altered water conditions in the Malibu Lagoon, the lawn between the Malibu Lagoon and the mansion has suffered erosion. Currently,State Parks is not taking any action to ameliorate such damage, but the agency has installed sandbags and tarps and hasprepared the mansion’s historical artifacts for rapid evacuation in the event water begins to intrude into the home.

Malibu Road residents prepare for storms

Relentless wave surges from Hurricane Marie and a high-water Kelvin Wave from the intensifying El Nino have triggered significant erosion along the beaches near Malibu road residents' beach houses.

“I urge all homeowners in the Malibu Road Association to attend our Oct. 24 annual meeting wherein we will speak with two of the Malibu City Council election candidates, incumbents Doug Steward and Marianne Riggins and the Malibu brigade regarding preparations for El Niño storms,” stated Wendy Carroll, president of the association. “I strongly encourage all residents to have a structural engineer conduct an evaluation of their homes and properties before the storm comes and if they need references for such experts, they should visit maliburoad.org.”

Point Dume area and Westward Beach

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors continues to address ongoing, severe coastal erosion at Westward Beach. Erosion has exposed pilings, concrete and steel in the sand and water and steep sand cliffs subject to possible collapse, leaving little to no sandy area to walk on except during high tide, according to recent statements issued by the city warning of rip currents, powerful waves and further beach erosion. “The National Weather Service warns that significant beach erosion is likely, as is shallow flooding of seawater over low-lying beach walkways and parking lots, potential of localized damage to the most vulnerable and exposed areas, especially on south-facing beaches such as Malibu.”

Crews have been working late into the night at Westward Beach to build a parallel rock revetment wall to protect the infrastructure. Westward Beach Road is closed beyond the pay gate — which itself has been removed and the Point Dume State Beach parking lot remains closed.

Escondido Beach’s Cliffside Accessway remains closed

High surf and heavy coastal erosion has stripped away the shore sand at Escondido Beach, leaving the base of the wooden public staircase dangerously exposed. The Cliffside Coastal Access stairway at the beach, located at 27420-27428 Pacific Coast Highway is temporarily closed to ensure public safety while repairs and staircase extensions are evaluated, according to notices issued by the Mountains Recreation Conservation Authority, which administers the area.

Red-tagged lots and the sinkhole at Broad Beach

Thirty-one beachfront homes remain redtagged and under a mandatory evacuation order in the gated Point Lechuza community near Broad Beach and Lechuza Beach following a massive sinkhole measuring roughly 25 feet deep and 30 to 60 feet wide. The sinkhole opened up on the driveways of properties owned by actor Nicolas Cage and a neighbor on Sept. 8. The sinkhole resulted from severe coastal erosion and crushing surf from the remnants of Hurricane Marie. The city issued a mandatory evacuation order on Sept. 9 for area residents. Seven homes directly adjacent to the collapse were red-tagged due to imminent structural danger and hazardous conditions while another 24 homes were red-tagged due to the complete loss of safe vehicular and emergency services access, according to statements issued by the city. Those statements noted that Sea Level Drive only has a single entry-exit point.

Due to hazards on the adjacent land, public access to Lechuza Beach remains strictly restricted and closed indefinitely andthe Bunnie Lane stairs and East Sea Level Drive are closed. According to the city’s officials and engineers, stabilization efforts and road repairs managed by the local HOA are estimated to take at least five more weeks to complete.

Western Malibu and County Line also have sustained damages

The section of Pacific Coast Highway across from the giant sand dune near Thornhill Broome Beach was battered by huge waves from Hurricane Marie in early September, causing some damage to the highway’s shoulder. Locals and visitors posted pictures of large waves splashing over breakwalls and across the highway. Caltrans work crews are actively conducting emergency repairs there and traffic is stopped in both directions at times.

Boulders are being unloaded from trucks on the inland roadside and an excavator crane is lifting the boulders across the highway and depositing them into holes on the road’s beach side. The work will affect traffic in both directions between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., according to the agency.

Further, Pacific Coast Highway in western Malibu remains restricted near the Ventura County Line as Caltrans emergency crews are assiduously working to repair severe damage there. Officials are aiming to complete all the repairs by January 2027, depending on weather conditions.

The city’s advice to beach front homeowners

A recent notice issued by the city stated, “Beachfront property owners are urged to inspect their properties for potential structural issues, check drainage, review insurance policies and take protective measures for coastal erosion.”

Recurring El Niño Preparedness Community Workshops

The City hosted a workshop on Sept. 29 and is also hosting a recurring “series of El Nino Preparedness Community Workshops” to assist both residents and building professionals as they prepare for upcoming winter storms. According to a press release issued by the city on Sept. 23, the workshops will address safety updates from various city and state agencies. The Malibu Public Works, Public Safety and Community Development Departments will provide information concerning the city’s efforts to prepare for storms, as will Caltrans representatives who will outline infrastructure conditions on PCH. Core presentation topics throughout the fall series will focus on storm preparation, flooding and debris flow risks, coastal erosion and local watershed blockages, including at Malibu Creek and Las Flores Creek. For those who were unable to attend the Sept. 29 meeting, video of the workshop will be posted on-demand on the city’s YouTube Channel.