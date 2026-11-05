Malibu council race tightens as Smith’s lead over Riggins narrows to 37 votes

By The Malibu Times · Thu Nov 05 2026

Stewart remains first in updated returns; counting continues in local and statewide contests

The race for Malibu’s second City Council seat tightened in updated election returns, with challenger Danny Smith holding a 37-vote advantage over incumbent Marianne Riggins as ballot counting continued. Incumbent Doug Stewart remained in first place with 1,650 votes, or 32.94%, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s update released at 4:28 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4. Smith followed with 1,557 votes, or 31.08%, while Riggins had 1,520 votes, or 30.35%. A. Sam Dibaei received 282 votes, or 5.63%. Two council seats are on the ballot. Smith’s lead over Riggins narrowed from 63 votes in the county’s 10:04 p.m. election-night update to 37 votes Wednesday. Stewart’s advantage over Smith increased from 63 votes to 93.

The standings remained unofficial. The close margin between Smith and Riggins leaves the second seat unsettled as election officials process additional eligible ballots. Qualified write-in candidate Jason Herz was not separately listed in the results reviewed for this report. The council election comes as Malibu faces continuing decisions involving wildfire recovery, rebuilding, emergency preparedness, Pacific Coast Highway safety and city spending.

Goldsmith maintains state Senate lead

Democrat Brian Goldsmith continued to lead fellow Democrat John M. Erickson in the race for the 24th State Senate District, which includes Malibu.

Goldsmith had 150,704 votes, or 57.46%, compared with Erickson’s 111,568 votes, or 42.54%, in Wednesday’s county update. The candidates are seeking to succeed state Sen. Ben Allen, who is leaving the Legislature because of term limits and running for insurance commissioner.

Klein Lopez leads Assembly race

Democrat Deborah Klein Lopez led Republican Ted Nordblum in districtwide returns for the 42nd Assembly District.

Klein Lopez had 83,575 votes, or 56.1%, while Nordblum had 65,340 votes, or 43.9%, according to the secretary of state’s update at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Those totals include returns from both Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Sherman ahead in congressional contest

Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman maintained a lead over Republican Larry Thompson in California’s 32nd Congressional District.

Sherman had 131,774 votes, or 66.4%, compared with Thompson’s 66,774 votes, or 33.6%, in the secretary of state’s 7:20 p.m. Wednesday update.

The districtwide figures include both Los Angeles and Ventura county returns.

Kim leads statewide insurance commissioner returns

Democrat Jane Kim led fellow Democrat Ben Allen by 298,443 votes statewide in the race for California insurance commissioner.

Kim had 3,601,450 votes, or 52.2%, compared with Allen’s 3,303,007 votes, or 47.8%, according to the secretary of state’s 7:20 p.m. Wednesday update.

The race carries particular significance for Malibu homeowners navigating insurance availability, premiums and wildfire claims.

Becerra maintains substantial statewide advantage

Democrat Xavier Becerra held a substantial lead over Republican Steve Hilton in updated returns for governor.

Becerra had 5,186,352 votes statewide, or 64.2%, while Hilton had 2,894,119 votes, or 35.8%, according to the secretary of state’s 7:20 p.m. Wednesday update.

Luna leads sheriff’s race

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna remained ahead of former Sheriff Alex Villanueva in their rematch.

Luna had 1,420,289 votes, or 68.95%, compared with Villanueva’s 639,622 votes, or 31.05%, in Wednesday’s county update.

Four candidates remain ahead for school board

Alicia Mignano, Robbie Staenberg, Laurie Lieberman and Stacy Rouse continued to hold the four leading positions in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District school board election.

Mignano had 20,115 votes, or 24.21%, followed by Staenberg with 18,685 votes, or 22.49%; Lieberman with 17,948 votes, or 21.60%; and Rouse with 17,301 votes, or 20.82%.

Harry Leshner had 9,045 votes, or 10.89%. Voters are choosing four board members.

County measures retain support

Measure A remained ahead with 1,262,480 yes votes, or 64.19%, compared with 704,213 no votes, or 35.81%.

The measure would establish binding arbitration for specified county public safety labor disputes and prohibit strikes by additional covered employees.

Measure E had 1,424,094 yes votes, or 73.30%, compared with 518,850 no votes, or 26.70%.

Editor’s note: This report was prepared Nov. 5 using Los Angeles County returns updated at 4:28 p.m. Nov. 4 and statewide and districtwide returns updated by the California secretary of state at 7:20 p.m. Nov. 4. All totals are unofficial and subject to change as additional eligible ballots are counted. Precincts reporting does not mean all ballots have been counted.