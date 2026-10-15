Letter to the Editor: Thank you!

By Letter to the Editor · Thu Oct 15 2026

Dear Editor, I don’t live in Malibu, but I’ve been reading The Malibu Times for years. Every Thursday, I have a ritual: I go hiking off PCH, stop by Trancas Market to pick up your paper, and find a quiet spot to read it before the sun sets. I love the local stories, and especially appreciate learning about the local advertisers and businesses that I can then go out and support.Your paper has introduced me to so many wonderful local businesses, and I truly value the connection it creates with the community.

Thank you for producing such a high-quality publication every week. It’s a paper worth driving 30 miles to pick up, hold in my hands, and enjoy the old-fashioned way. I hope you know how much your work is appreciated, even by readers who don’t live in Malibu. I look forward to my Thursday ritual every week!

Jason Jeffrie, LA County