In conversation with Hilary Straus, Malibu’s new public works director

By Barbara Burke · Sun Nov 29 2026

The new city executive is tasked with overseeing the city’s engineering efforts, capital improvement projects and infrastructure maintenance

As Malibu bravely soldiers through a challenging El Niño winter causing harm to our highway, coastal erosion, and the daunting rebuilding process after the recent devastating fires and mudslides, City Manager Joe Irvin has tapped Hilary Straus to serve as Malibu’s next public works director, effective Nov. 16. Straus replaces Rob DuBoux, who retired in June after serving the city for 17 years. According to the city’s solicitation of applications to serve in the role, the listed salary range for the position is between $220,243 and $287,367 a year.

Discussing the new public works director’s role in city government, Irvin noted, “Straus is tasked with carrying out the city’s Capital Improvement Program and the rebuild Malibu initiatives, while coordinating with city departments, regional, state and federal agencies for the delivery of daily operations and long-term initiatives that support the city’s infrastructure and service goals.”

Hilary Straus’s public works service throughout California

Straus’ executive public works leadership role tasks him with overseeing the Malibu Public Works Department’s operations, including engineering, capital improvement projects, and infrastructure maintenance, according to the position’s job description on the City of Malibu’s website.

The Malibu Times sat down with Straus to discuss his leadership style, community engagement focus, priorities concerning the city’s public works programs, policies, and operational needs, including how to fund capital improvements and improving Malibu’s infrastructure, including sewage waste systems and road projects.

According to the city’s press release announcing Straus’ appointment, his core expertise focuses on long-range planning, public finance, infrastructure asset management, utility operations, and capital improvements, as well as the ever-important community engagement with Malibuites, a focus Straus emphasizes is his highest priority.

Straus has more than 30 years of California local government, utility operations and infrastructure leadership experience. “I’ve worked at all three levels of municipal leadership,” Straus said. “Most recently, I’ve served as general manager for Citrus Heights Water District, starting as the assistant general manager in 2015. My responsibilities there included overseeing water utility operations and capital infrastructure investments.”

Before working at the Water District, Straus served as assistant general manager for the City of South Pasadena and as deputy city manager/community development director for the City of Hanford and then he was that municipality’s city manager. His earlier municipal leadership roles were serving as the assistant to the Citrus Heights city manager while concurrently serving as a part-time city administrator for Plymouth. He started his career as an administrative analyst for the town of Loomis.

Straus holds a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Arts in political science and government from the University of California Davis. He serves on the Board of Directors for both the Institute for Local Government and the Regional Government Services Authority and previously served as president of the Municipal Management Association of Northern California.

Talking infrastructure project funding sources

“Public Works plays an essential role in protecting Malibu’s infrastructure and maintaining the quality of life our residents value,” Irvin noted as he announced Straus’s appointment. “Hilary’s leadership and collaborative approach will be tremendous assets as we work together to deliver on the City Council’s promises and the community’s expectations.”

When asked how he will approach funding critically important capital improvement projects in Malibu, Straus noted that one of the greatest challenges concerns securing funding improvements along Pacific Coast Highway.

“There are various ways to finance large infrastructure projects, including securing state and federal funding sources, issuing bonds and creating capital improvement districts,” he said. “My goal is first to be active in community engagement and hopefully help the citizens and city government develop funding solutions that are intergenerationally equitable — it would be best to spread the cost over a series of years so as to not encumber city residents too much.”

Elaborating, he commented, “My role is to help and support the city’s public works team and to be responsive to the community’s needs. I place a high premium on engaging citizens as funding decisions are made.”

Providing an example of such citizen engagement, he stated, “For instance, at the Water District I participated with a customer advisory committee composed of residents from all walks of life as I guided the district in coming up with debt financing to fund replacing water mains that were aging out — with only 70,000 affected residents, we arrived at a funding solution that was reasonable for everyone.”

Straus realizes that Malibu’s topography, with south-facing slopes, will face challenges this winter and in that regard, he vowed that his team “will be vigilant and will be prepared to rapidly react to conditions when necessary.” He realizes that residents need to get to know him and he welcomes constituent inquiries at HStraus@malibucity.org.