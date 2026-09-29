Residents who missed the Sept. 16 meeting can learn about proposed improvements between Las Flores Canyon and Carbon Canyon roads

Caltrans District 7 will hold a virtual public workshop Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 1 to 2 p.m. on a safety improvement project along Pacific Coast Highway between Las Flores Canyon Road and Carbon Canyon Road.

The meeting offers another opportunity for residents to learn about the project and provide input after an in-person workshop held Sept. 16 at Malibu City Hall. Caltrans is evaluating potential improvements for pedestrians, bicyclists, transit riders and motorists, including intersection upgrades, signal changes, pedestrian crossings and bicycle facilities. Those concepts are preliminary.

The project is in its initiation phase, when Caltrans is defining its scope and assessing which improvements are feasible. Feedback from people who use or live near this stretch of PCH will help the agency identify corridor priorities before the project advances to environmental review and design.

Residents can find meeting details and join the virtual workshop through the Caltrans project page. Those who missed the first workshop can watch the Sept. 16 recording before Wednesday’s meeting.