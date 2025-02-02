SMMUSD Board of Education Moves Regular Meeting to Malibu High School Theater

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) Board of Education has announced that its regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 6, will be relocated from the district office to the Arlene and Dick Van Dyke Theater at Malibu High School (30215 Morningview Dr.). Closed session will begin at 4 p.m., earlier than usual, to allow more time for closed session items, with open session starting at the normal time of 5:30 p.m.

The move is in response to the ongoing wildfire recovery efforts and will continue the fire disaster update that began at the Jan. 23, special board meeting. Public comment will be accepted in person or via Zoom. The agenda and Zoom details will be available on the District’s website: SMMUSD Board Agenda.

