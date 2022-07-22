Red Flag Warning issued Friday through Saturday

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. PDT Saturday.

“A warm and very dry air mass will lower into southern California on Friday, which combined with locally gusty northwest winds will lead to critical fire weather conditions over the northern Los Angeles County Mountains, mainly from the Interstate 5 Corridor to Lake Hughes,” according to the National Weather Service. “If any new fire ignitions occur, this environment will create extreme and dangerous fire behavior.”

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition sources.

* Winds…Northwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Isolated

gusts to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low 6 to 12 percent. Poor overnight

recoveries 12-20 percent.

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

HEADS UP #SoCal



RED FLAG WARNING issued for the I-5 Corridor area from 1 PM Fri thru 6 AM Sat:



– NW-N winds gusting to 45 MPH

– Minimum humidity 6-12%

– Poor humidity recovery



Elsewhere, elevated #FireWx conditions can be expected. #cawx pic.twitter.com/59BGdzZDZB — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 21, 2022

