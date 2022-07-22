HomeNewsBreaking News
NewsBreaking NewsNews Briefs

Red Flag Warning issued Friday through Saturday

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
18

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. PDT Saturday. 

 “A warm and very dry air mass will lower into southern California on Friday, which combined with locally gusty northwest winds will lead to critical fire weather conditions over the northern Los Angeles County Mountains, mainly from the Interstate 5 Corridor to Lake Hughes,” according to the National Weather Service. “If any new fire ignitions occur, this environment will create extreme and dangerous fire behavior.”

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition sources.

* Winds…Northwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Isolated 

gusts to 45 mph. 

* Relative Humidity…As low 6 to 12 percent. Poor overnight 

Advertisement

recoveries 12-20 percent. 

* Impacts…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for 

extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.

Previous articleLA County Lifeguards transport critically-injured victims to nearby helicopters 
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

- Advertisement - spot_img

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this: