Property protection with Malibu Patrol, a division of Gates Security

A Malibu Times Business Corner Spotlight

Malibu Patrol, a division of Gates Security, offers a variety of security and alarm services including audio video, low voltage wiring, security systems, cameras and emergency preparedness.

Since 2000, the veteran-owned Malibu Patrol, a division of Gates Security has a reputation for effective and reliable electronic and physical security measures for personal safety, property protection as well as special event success.

Patrol Captain Griffen Dietrich, has been in the industry for ten years and a part of Malibu Patrol, a division of Gates Security for six years. Dietrich oversees the patrol and dispatch operations in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

“Those two departments are very intertwined because we are one of the few security companies that actually has a locally operated dispatch center,” Dietrich said. “We hire our own dispatchers and we hire our own employees. So the same people that are monitoring your alarms are gonna be the same people that actually respond to those alarms.”

Dietrich said they have the most up to date information which improves their response time and have been successful in connecting with their customers.

“It’s all about having the quality and being able to run locally,” Dietrich said. “So I think being a local business we have more connection with the community. Now that we’ve been in business for 21 years operating in Malibu and Los Angeles, it just gives us that kind of home team advantage.”

Dietrich said all of their officers conduct training multiple times a month to ensure they provide the highest level of service for their customers.

“In addition to having police, because a lot of times we can respond more quickly than the police can, another really important factor is having alarms and cameras that actually function,” Dietrich said. “Our goal, our success, is in preventing crime. That’s when we know we are succeeding.”

For more information on Malibu Patrol, a division of Gates Security visit: https://www.gatessecurity.com or call 805.499.6555.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...