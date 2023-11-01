Malibu’s Jewish communist rallies in solidarity amid crises in Israel

Local Jewish community gathers to support and pray for Israel while Malibu doctor leaves to help in Tel Aviv

By Barbara Burke

Special to The Malibu Times

​Worried members of Malibu’s two Jewish congregations gathered to support their members as well as those suffering in Israel after the Oct. 7 incursion by Hamas, which has left thousands dead on both sides of the Israel-Gaza border. Meanwhile, Malibu’s Dr. Daniel Katz leaves for Tel Aviv on Oct. 18 to help provide medical care to affected victims of all backgrounds.

​“I currently serve on the board of the Friends of Sheba Medical Center, the largest hospital in Israel and the Middle East,” Katz said. “I will be on call and ready to work in the emergency room if needed.”

Sheba, Katz explained, “operates as a hospital without borders, with an unwavering dedication to treat all patients without regard to race, religion, or ethnicity and medical professionals from across Israel’s beautiful tapestry work alongside one another, focused only on patient outcomes.”

He added, “Whether patients are from Israel, Gaza Strip, or the Palestinian Authority, Sheba provides medical assistance and it also supports Palestinian hospitals with advice, counsel and assistance.”

The overwhelming mood of those who gathered grieving at Malibu’s two congregations was somber, yet resolved. Resolved to help as best they can from approximately 7,550 miles away.

The common factor in both gatherings was the fervent hope for peace, a hope that there will be an end to the murderous violence and the beginning to finding a way — some way — to achieve calm and healing.

​On Oct. 8, the Malibu Jewish Center & Synagogue hosted an evening of unity and solidarity focusing on the Torah, prayer and charity, Rabbi Cantor Marcelo Gindlin and members of the congregation gathered on Zoom on Oct. 8, listening to a former congregant, Israel-based journalist Emily Frances, tell those assembled about the conditions in her neighborhood and country. Frances is a reporter for I24, an international television station located in Jaffa Port, Tel Aviv, Israel, that broadcasts in Hebrew, Arabic, and English.

​“We’re very, very sad,” Frances said. “I am a Jew first and I am American and I now live in Israel and people like me are trying to shape the narrative. Both Jews and Arabs live peacefully in our neighborhood.”

​

Strident and determined, Frances added, “The Arabs aren’t the problem — the terrorists are!”

​In the congregation’s Shema prayer was a declaration of faith. Those gathered prayed for members of the Israeli Defense Force as well as for those in captivity: “Our brothers and sisters, the whole house of Israel, who are in distress and captivity … may God bring them from distress to comfort and from darkness to light.”

​Down the Pacific Coast Highway on Oct. 9, congregants also focused on the challenging ideal of those at war transitioning from darkness to light.

Rabbi Sholom Eagle plays at the Chabad of Malibu gathering to support Israel on Monday, Oct. 9. Contributed photo.

“Prayers are sent across the oceans,” Rabbi Levi Cunin said at the Chabad of Malibu’s gathering. “Never underestimate the power of prayer.”

Grieving, worrying, and resolving, the audience sang songs of peace, reciting “Shalom, Shalom!” They chanted, while Rabbi Sholom Eagle, the Pepperdine Chabad’s Rabbi, played the cello.

​After the service, Rabbi Cunin commented, “It is part of our deep faith that, even under the most difficult of circumstances, praying has power to bring change and the Psalms of David have been the way the Jewish people have prayed throughout the ages.”

​The fact that people of the human race have behaved in such a manner as has happened in Israel is indicative of deep evil, he added, noting “But through prayer there is a great potential to achieve good and through focused acts of kindness and goodness we can awaken the light. We cannot eliminate evil, but we can illuminate and soon, we can hopefully focus on repairing it.”

​The concept is simple. Do more mitzvahs (good deeds) and fervently pray.

For Dr. Katz, as he embarks on a possibly harrowing journey, he will know that those congregants of both MJC&S and the Chabad of Malibu stand with him and with the people of Israel and hope fervently the war will end soon and peace will be achieved.

