Malibu Film Society no longer able to screen films in Malibu

Before the Malibu Film Society (MFS) can bring movies back to Malibu, the Planning Department says it must now meet one of two conditions: either get a Temporary Use Permit (TUP) for each event or use a venue with a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) that specifically allows movie screenings. Both conditions are complex, time-consuming, and expensive for a nonprofit. And neither of those conditions was imposed by the city back when MFS first launched in 2009.

MFS was founded when Malibu’s only movie theater re-opened after a fire, and residents learned it was losing its lease in a few years. That’s when two local businesses — The Malibu Times and Community Cinema Consultants — approached the Malibu Jewish Center & Synagogue (MJCS) with a way to keep movies on the big screen in Malibu. Together, they created the nonprofit MFS.

To help fund the startup, they applied for a General Fund Grant, which clearly stated that it would be holding events at MJCS. When the city approved that grant, then-City Manager Jim Thorsen said in a recent phone interview that no questions were ever raised regarding the permissibility of those events under existing municipal code. MFS was so well-received by the community that the city even approved a second grant request the following year.

Since then, MFS has grown with the support of hundreds of local members and sponsors, along with all of the major film studios. Over the last 13 years, it has provided a way for friends and neighbors, including many seniors, to socialize before and after each movie.

It brought culture and entertainment to town with new film releases, awards season screenings, and prominent Q&A guests from the film industry. It also provided free movie screenings and other special events open to the community several times a year.

Enter David Katz, head of the Malibu Film Festival — a completely different entity.

Last June, Katz contacted Planning Director Richard Mollica to ask if he needed a Temporary Use Permit (TUP) to hold his annual festival at MJCS — even though the venue had denied his rental requests multiple times. Mollica told Katz he would need a TUP.

Katz then asked why MFS was allowed to operate without any TUPs, and accused the city and MJCS of creating an “unlawful monopoly” by discriminating against him. Mollica responded by pointing out that, unlike Katz’s festival, MFS was part of the regular operations of MJCS, which is true: not only was MJCS a key founder of the Film Society, they allowed it to operate under their nonprofit umbrella for five years until MFS also became an official nonprofit.

In addition, two representatives of MJCS held permanent seats on the MFS board, there was an unwritten agreement to include six Israeli/Jewish-themed films per year, and MFS was listed on the MJCS website’s Community Service page.

However, Katz emailed an official complaint the same day as the Aug. 16, 2021, Planning Commission meeting, which included a major MJCS construction project on its agenda.

Katz’s official complaint, as well as his email communications with city officials and public comments, contained a number of false and misleading statements about MFS.

Katz accused MFS of operating without permits for alcohol or food service. But according to MFS President Scott Hillman, “Two different agents at California ABC (Alcoholic Beverage Control) have confirmed in writing that we don’t need an alcohol permit, and the LA County Health Department doesn’t require permits for distribution of pre-packaged snacks at a private event.”

Katz also claimed that MFS wasn’t really connected to MJCS because it didn’t install projection equipment there until 2016. In fact, starting from the very beginning in 2009, MFS provided the movie equipment for every show.

Minutes after receiving Katz’s email complaint, and prior to that night’s Planning Commission meeting, Councilmember Bruce Silverstein took it upon himself to provide Katz with step-by-step instructions on exactly how to proceed with the handling of his complaint.

At a City Council meeting months later, Silverstein made it clear that he had his own bone to pick with MFS — he’d tried to attend one of their events a few years back only to find that his wife’s small service dog would not be allowed inside. He claimed MFS violated the American with Disabilities Act (ADA). However, the ADA specifically exempts religious organizations from having to admit service animals; and MJCS had strict rules about not allowing animals into its sanctuary.

When the Planning Commission denied Katz’s request and approved the permit for MJCS, Katz filed an appeal and demanded code enforcement action. He asked the city to “consider enforcing all past code violations and fining MFS approximately $122,500 for past-due TUP fees owed to the city for 500 un-permitted film screening events that took place from 2009 to 2021.”

Katz’s appeal could’ve delayed the MJCS building permit as long as eight months, so MJCS canceled all future film society events, and Katz dropped his appeal.

While searching for another venue in Malibu, the Film Society moved its screenings to movie theaters in Agoura Hills and Pacific Palisades. After several months, the Malibu Pacific Church (MPC) reached out and offered them a new home.

“Thrilled at the prospect of returning to Malibu, we offered to co-sponsor an event MPC had historically held for many years: a free community party to watch the Super Bowl,” said Hillman. “And since the LA Rams were in the playoffs, we also suggested a watch party for the NFC Championship Game.”

But as soon as the football parties were announced, the Planning Department notified the church that any such events would be subject to code violation — specifically because of the involvement of the Film Society, which in the department’s view would now require a TUP. At the city’s direction, MFS immediately dropped its sponsorship, stopped taking reservations, removed the event from its website, and sent an email stating the Super Bowl party would be sponsored solely by MPC.

The Planning Department then decided the church would still be subject to citation after a revised invitation went out stating that everyone could attend the MPC event, “including members and friends of MFS.” That forced Malibu Pacific to cancel the Super Bowl party with just 24 hours’ notice, angering a number of people.

Malibu’s municipal code says a TUP must be issued for “entertainment and assembly events …not held within premises designed to accommodate such events (auditoriums, stadiums, or other public assembly facilities).” However, the auditoriums at MJCS and MPC are both designed to accommodate these types of events, so permits were never needed before.

City Councilmember Mikke Pierson weighed in on the TUP issue in a phone interview.

“One-and-a-half years ago during COVID, I realized there was something wrong with the city’s TUPs — they’re one-size-fits-all, and they make no sense,” he said. “Some events simply have no impact and shouldn’t have this cumbersome expense. And there’s no way for someone to do a series of events — like a guitar player in your store every weekend or artists in Legacy Park.

“MFS has been ongoing for a long time, and nobody cares, but if someone complains, then the city staff has to act,” he continued. “I’ve been pushing our attorneys for a ruling, and there’s a ZORACES [zoning enforcement] meeting in May where we’ll discuss TUPs. This has been driving me nuts, and it’s unnecessary. We just don’t have the codes to deal with it.”

