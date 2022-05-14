Los Angeles-based artist debuts first solo exhibition in Malibu

Artist Lindsey Price debuted her first solo exhibition “Transcendental Spheres,” in Malibu earlier this month. The Los Angeles-based artist was given the option of showing at a gallery in Beverly Hills or Malibu, and she chose Malibu.

​​“’Transcendental Spheres’ is about envisioning a better future,” Price said on Art Plugged. “When ART IS approached me about exhibiting both my physical and digital works, I felt right at home in that future.”

ART IS is a decentralized art platform that onboards artists to display their work in a web3 and metaverse presence. Web3, also known as Web 3.0 is an idea for a new iteration of the World Wide Web based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection.

“Together, we’re creating an experience that is as forward-thinking and exciting as the dreamscapes I depict and the promises they hold,” Price said.

“Transcendental Spheres” includes Price’s physical and digital collage-based artworks depicting dreamscapes that represent an aspirational paradise deeply rooted in visual harmony and Sacred Femininity.

One of her art pieces on display was named “Fins like Petals,” which is used with acrylic paint and is an analog collage that resins on a custom wooden panel.

Price studied photography, art and design — everything in the books — to figure what art form she wanted to pursue. After months of preparation, friends and art enthusiasts were able to view her finished product.

“My work is very colorful and I use a lot of beach scenes and try to create a lot of surrealistic paradise, so I think Malibu just kind of worked,” Price said. “I basically found a way to gather all my interest and all my studies in one media and that was essentially through college.”

Lindsey Price’s artwork on display is named “Rose the Hypnotist” which is painted with acrylic paint and laser cut plywood on custom cut wooden triangle panel. Photo by Devon Meyers/TMT. Los Angeles based artist, Lindsey Price had her opening for “Transcendental Spheres,” in Malibu on April 28 at Cross Creek Road STE 11. Photo by Devon Meyers/TMT.

These large-scale, experimental collages are sourced from a variety of magazine cutouts throughout the decades and are composed both digitally and by hand. The imagery — inspired by retrofuturism, psychedelia, brutalist architecture, and vintage fashion — envisions possible dimensions for a harmonious, matriarchal future.

Price was raised in Boston and studied at an all-girls boarding school in Wellesley. She received her BFA in photography and digital media from California Institute of the Arts. Her current artistic practice concentrates on collage, design, and animation.

For more on Price’s work, visit lindseyprice.com.

