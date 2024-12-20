BEN MARCUS: A Particularly Dangerous Situation

Surf, wind, and the Franklin Fire

Isn’t easy detailing that last mad week in less than novel length, but while attempting to condense this at Zinque over the weekend, Brian Rapf came by with photos from The Battle of Harbor Vista Drive: Flames to right of them, flames to left of them, flames in front of them, homes in peril. Firefighters rocked up at 4 a.m. but it was Skylar Peak, Keegan Gibbs, Tyler Hauptman, and the rest of the “Community Brigade” with high-pressure hoses hooked up to working hydrants, which saved the day and some houses. The Zinque crowd were rapt by Rapf’s account. Everyone has stories from that Franklin Fire, and here is another.

The GoFundMe for John Ortiz: gofundme.com/f/help-john-rebuild-after-franklin-fire

On Monday, Dec. 10, 2024 — a date that will live in Malibu inflamey — I was in the toolshed deeply embraced in the Bliss of Sleep, worn out by a long City Council meeting and swearing-in and speeches and other business, all of it overshadowed by a Red Flag Alert and a PDS.

Around 10:30, that bliss was interrupted by a pound-pound-pounding upon the tool shed door. I thought maybe John had brought some leftovers from Bui, but it was worse than that: “Hey! There’s another fire!” John growled. “Wake up!”

I did not wish to wake up, but the Wi-Fi was still working and the electricity was still on, so some Googling showed a firestorm moving down Malibu Canyon — similar to the Canyon Fire of 2007. Maps and visuals showed a glob of fire starting around Francisco Ranch Road — about a mile and a quarter as the Sikorsky S-70i Firehawk flies from our spot on Malibu Road. According to the online maps, the fire blob was moving up and over the hills and threatening Retreat Court, a cul de sac in the upper northwest corner of Serra Retreat: Home to a famous film director and other swells.

Francisco Road, not Franklin Road. Where did the Franklin designation come from anyway? Anyone? Anyone?

Drama! A few hours before, Assistant City Manager Joseph Toney asked incoming and outgoing City Council members to keep their speeches short, because Malibu was under a possible Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) from SoCal Edison and a Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) — a kind of weird designation by the National Weather Service that the Santa Ana Devil Murder Winds were about to blow with great vengeance and furious anger through dry steep canyons lined with bone dry, oily, flammable shrubbery.

After a fond goodbye to Paul Grisanti, a daughterly swearing-in for Haylynn Conrad, and solid speeches from Uhring, Silverstein, and Haylynn, we bailed early on the three-hour City Council meeting and walked through a blustery night to take up positions at the Zinque bar with German Tim — an MD psychiatrist in residency from Munich who loves American football, loves surfing, loves food, loves California.

But he’d never experienced a firestorm or an earthquake.

Outside the wind began to howl and swirl and sweep and shake the trees. Because I have written a fair bit of Malibu history — and also have a pitch for a TV show called “Malibu Fire” — I earbashed German Tim MD with stories about the good, the bad, and the ugly of Malibu firestorms: Like the Canyon Fire of 2007, when First Point was pumping all day long on the Tuesday with maybe 20 people in the water.

I told everyone in the water: “Here is what happened. We all died in the fire, and this is heaven.” Smiles all around.

All those stories and caveats became very real around 11 p.m. on Monday night. German Tim was sleeping in his van on Serra Road across from Surf Canyon. He too heard a pound-pound-pounding on his door. Fearing it was cops or highwaymen or crazed homeless zombies or religious zealots or something, Tim opened the van to find two very concerned British tourists pointing out an orange glow moving down Malibu Canyon with flames at an alarming rate.

Tim texted a photo of that glow at 11:19. Welcome to the Malibu dude. Welcome to Cali! Everything’s okay until it isn’t.

Around that time, John pounded on my door again and the urgency in his voice suggested I better take it seriously and get moving. I don’t own much so I grabbed my Frankie on the Beach go bag and my backpack and thought about taking all my unwrapped Christmas presents with me and should have grabbed my passport and birth certificate and other papers in case worse came to worse.

John’s daughter’s Mercedes was in the driveway and he wanted me to take it to safe ground. As I left the tool shed, I was shocked to find flames had blown from a couple miles up Malibu Canyon to Bluffs Park and over the side lickety-split and were licking at the ridge just above us and lighting trees on fire.

In like half an hour. Firestorms move unbelievably fast. They’re like a fire-breathing dragon from “Game of Thrones.” An unstoppable force. A fire tsunami.

So I got the heck out of there and could write a book about the next seven or eight hours — and the next couple of days — riding it out in the middle of Malibu watching a scene that Hieronymous Bosch painted in 1490: Hell.

I’d seen firestorms before but never raging fully at night and it literally looked like Hades on earth. There were waterfalls of fire flowing down the ravine behind City Hall and all along that ridge. How does that Bad Religion song go: “Palm trees are candles in the burning wind.” That was correct, palm trees were igniting like Roman candles: Wind, flames, heat, embers, sirens, more flames, more wind.

Flames licked up Saddle Peak toward the Lloyd Wright House. Bluffs Park was burning and I imagined Scott Gillen losing all his extremely expensive houses he had toiled for years to build. Same for the New Castle, built on the foundation of the old castle which I saw burn in the Canyon Fire of 2007. The New Castle is a hyper-expensive sitting duck up there on the ridge.

And I also wondered if maybe The Edge was glad he’d been shut down by the Coastal Commission and everyone else to build five houses on Sweetwater Mesa — which was ablaze.

Horrifying and exciting. Drama. The adrenaline of chaos, I suppose. Like war.

While driving back along Malibu Road, I was thirsty and Zinque was closed, dangit, but then I saw Rob M hosing down his bushes as trees just across Malibu Road lit up like chandeliers — oddly beautiful. So I stopped to help and got a drink of water then hosed down bushes and vehicles. Thinking about it in retrospect, maybe we should have been up there hosing down John’s love shack and my tool shed, because in the aftermath of it all, I wondered if a couple of low-pressure garden hosers risking their necks a few feet from leaping flames could have kept the flames off the Love Shack.

As Kanye West said: “I guess we’ll never know.”

Judging from all the time stamps on the photos and video I shot, the fire was fully raging at 2 in the morning. Around 4, German Tim MD slipped behind fire engines and over hoses, ran up our driveway and came back with the bad news that John’s house had been torched completely — but my tool shed was untouched and both of our bikes were OK.

I went up there and have a video time-stamped 4:13 of a firefighter hosing down the smoldering remnants of John’s love shack. A very sad sight. There was nothing to be done up there, so I got on my bike and rode to the pier, where I found Rabbi Cunin standing by his car, looking nervously at the Chabad property, which seemed to be undamaged.

Heard later Zuma Jay’s shop was looted and ransacked by people who maybe needed killin’ — as they say in Texas.

Checked on Surf Canyon which was untouched, then up Serra Road where trees and vehicles were smoldering and flaming branches were cracking and falling. Then back to the parking lot at Ralphs waiting for rosy-colored dawn to expose the damage — and also wondering how I would break the news to John that his place was gone.

I didn’t want to be the bearer of bad news, because I know how much he loved the place, and had some idea of all that he lost: Tom Petty mugs and a Gold Record, tequila collection, clothes, vinyl records, big screen TV, family photos. All of it. Shit.

John is now the fourth J person I know to lose everything: JAG, Janet (RIP) twice, Zuma Jay. Also Strider and Tom Moore and Alan Roderick Jones but their names don’t start with J.

The sun came up to expose most of the houses miraculously still standing. Most of them. I drove up and around toMalibu Knolls Road, curious about the house formerly owned by Janet MacPherson that was half-burned in the 2007 Canyon Fire. A firefighter up there said the deck had been scorched, but that house and most of the houses up there were undamaged.

Made a mistake on Tuesday and drove all the way to Sunset Boulevard to buy gas. Then took hours to Obi-Wan Kenobi my way back into the Bu.

The fire complicated a long-planned road trip north to watch the 49ers play the Rams at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Passing Zuma Beach on the way out on Wednesday, there were hundreds if not over a thousand firefighters under tents, the In N Out truck, scores of engines, and support vehicles. An army. A very costly army.

Sat in cramped seats surrounded by drunk rowdies in Levi’s Stadium and watched the 49ers lose to the Rams on a windy, cold, and rainy Thursday night. So the rain was where we didn’t want it and not where the rain was needed. Drove over Highway 17 the day before a fricking tornado in Scotts Valley injured five people — including a Cal Fire captain. Got back to Malibu on Friday worried they wouldn’t let us in, but PCH was open. There was still an army of human power and machines at Zuma and scorched earth all along until the middle of town. Scott Gillen’s expensive homes were still there, and so was Pepperdine. The damage report as of Saturday morning was 19 structures destroyed (eight single family dwellings and 11 outbuildings), and 23 structures damaged (14 single family dwellings, one multi family dwelling, four commercial, and four outbuildings).

Unfortunately, John’s Love Shack was one of them, and maybe the only structure on Malibu Road to burn.

That’s just God or the fates or whoever being mean and we started a GoFundMe that is up to $10,050 out of $16,000 on Monday morning, one week after the Franklin Fire. Thanks to all who kicked in.

Had to wonder what this all cost: More than 1,500 firefighters, all their vehicles, gasoline, over time. According to Chat GPT, LACO Fire operates Sikorsky S-70i Firehawk at $3,000-$4,000 per flight hour, Bell 412 is $2,500-$3,000 per flight hour, Super Puma is $5,000 per flight hour.

Do the math. At Zinque on Sunday night, T.M. said fires cost a million dollars a day.

German Tim flew home spinning on Saturday morning. He didn’t get the earthquake experience, just missed a tornado in Scotts Valley by a day but he’ll be back. He loves California, even when it’s cold and it’s damp.

