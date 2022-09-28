Barbs traded in contentious sheriff’s debate

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva faced his opponent in the upcoming November election in a rancorous televised debate Sept. 21, trading barbs and accusations against retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Villanueva’s sharpest attacks against Luna included calling his rival, if he’s elected, a would-be “puppet” for his bosses, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. The incumbent also blamed Luna for a deadly past officer-involved shooting. Luna defended his involvement in a SWAT incident years ago claiming he was not the fatal shooter. Villanueva retorted, questioning the judgement of Luna’s department in that raid.

Both men were questioned about controversial Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon.

One of the moderators, Erika D. Smith, commented on Villanueva’s failed efforts to recall the DA, and asked, “If I’m the victim of a crime, don’t I want the sheriff and the DA to work together?”

Villanueva answered that he had a great relationship with Gascon’s predecessor, Jackie Lacey, “but when your district attorney comes down like Moses with the tablets and says ‘this is my special orders everyone should follow,’ that is not a collaborative model. That is not working with your criminal justice partners to see what areas can be reformed. There are areas we can reform, but it has to be together. 13,677 cases in 2021 tells me he’s the wrong person for the job because he’s not a district attorney. He’s a second public defender. That is jeopardizing the safety of every single man and woman in Los Angeles County. If he changes course and says ‘wrong approach, let’s turn this around,’ I’d be more than happy to work with him.”

Luna said, “The relationship between the sheriff and the DA is critical. It’s not about whether I like the man or not. If he got voted into office and if I get voted into office, it is my responsibility and obligation because the people of the County of Los Angeles voted for both of us and expect us to work together. I don’t agree with all of George Gascon’s policies, but my obligation is to work with him so I can do the best we can do to make sure cases are filed and we’re not presenting to our employees an us-versus-them mentality of you don’t have to respond to calls, you don’t have to investigate crimes because the DA is not going to file them. That is unethical. It is amoral and we cannot have that attitude towards our community in LA County.”

Asked again if he would not cooperate with Gascon, Villanueva replied, “All of our investigators file cases when they can with him.” The sheriff claimed they sometimes go around the DA, filing federal charges as he said he’s done in fentanyl cases and in the Ed Buck case. Villanueva concluded, “The district attorney, I have no confidence in him doing his job. If he’s not filing cases we can’t play pretend that we’re going to work together.”

On the subject of deputy gangs, Luna claimed, “It’s one of the top three questions I get. You have to admit that there’s a problem if you’re going to fix it. You have to make sure there’s a policy and if you write a policy and don’t hold anybody accountable, the policy isn’t worth the paper it’s written on. We need state and federal intervention. Cooperate with oversight. We have to show the public they can trust us and right now they do not.”

Villanueva defended his office, claiming he removed officers his first day on the job.

“I followed with a criminal and administrative investigation,” he said. “I fired four deputies for misconduct. I suspended without pay 22. I transferred 36. I sponsored Assembly Bill 958. Our department policy is now the model of which state law is modeled after. That is progress. That is addressing the situation.”

Luna responded by saying Villanueva’s “own chief of staff has a grim reaper tattoo. Ask him what a grim reaper is.” Villanueva shot back, asking Luna about a suspected deputy gang in Long Beach, the Northtown Rangers. Villanueva insinuated Luna had involvement in the group. “It keeps rearing its ugly head,” the sheriff said.

In the hour-long debate, the two men only agreed on two things. The rivals both claimed each’s mother was the most influential person in their lives. And adding the only levity to an acrimonious evening, the two candidates high-fived each other when asked the softball question to name their favorite TV show. Both agreed it’s “The Big Bang Theory.”

