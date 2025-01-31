Agoura Animal Shelter Pet of the Week: Thursday, Jan. 30

Scarlet A5580489 is an absolute sweetheart who is eager to please. She is well-trained, knows basic commands, and is very well-behaved indoors.

Scarlet loves to play fetch and chase after her toys, but she also knows how to settle down and relax. She’s a fantastic cuddler and is always happy to show affection. She sleeps soundly through the night and is fully house-trained. She travels well in the car and has adjusted seamlessly to new environments. Scarlet would thrive as an only pet in a loving home.

Scarlet A5580489

Care Center Hours:

Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm

Closed* on Sunday and holidays

29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov

